Iggy Azalea: "Karma's Real" After ex-Playboy Carti's arrest for assaulting pregnant girlfriend,

Iggy Azalea is coming out after her ex-boyfriend Playboy Carti, the father of her 2-year-old son, was detained and accused of beating his pregnant girlfriend.

The 32-year-old “Fancy” rapper tweeted a string of messages on Tuesday that appeared to be in response to Carti’s detention in December and contained flimsy denials of “serial abuse” of women.

“There before. I’ve already done that. I’ve warned you “Amethyst Amelia Kelly, better known as Azalea, tweeted.

The rapper and Carti, 26, welcomed son Onyx in 2020 after initially meeting in 2018. When she declared on her Instagram Story that she would be “parenting my son alone & I’m not in a relationship,” Azalea made it official that they will break up in October 2020.

Imagine having a pregnant girlfriend and pretending they don’t exist until it comes out you like to abuse them too –

& rarely visiting your actual son unless is because you’re running from whatever problems ya got going on in Atlanta & the press with your serial abuse of woman 🤷‍♀️ — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) February 14, 2023

According to jail records, Carti, whose real name is Jordan Carter, was arrested on December 29 and placed into the Fulton County Jail on charges of aggravated assault and impeding others from making emergency phone calls. Dec. 30 saw his bond release.

According to TMZ and WSB-TV, the “Sky” rapper’s girlfriend claimed to police that he grabbed her by the throat and shoved her following a heated argument about her pregnancy and the child’s paternity.

According to reports, the woman claimed that Carti held her until she found it difficult to breathe and that she felt like she was going to pass away. Carti was “falsely accused,” according to a statement from his lawyer, Brian Steel, who also stated that he anticipates the case to “be dismissed without any prosecution or litigation.”

Even though the alleged incident, according to jail records, occurred on December 20, news of Carti’s arrest didn’t surface until early February, which prompted an answer from Azalea.

She seemed to make reference to the circumstance in another tweet, when she purported to charge Carti with “serial abuse” of women and “rarely visiting” their son Onyx.

Imagine having a pregnant girlfriend, hiding their existence until it is discovered that you abuse them as well, and rarely seeing your actual son, unless you are avoiding troubles in Atlanta and the media due to your pattern of abusing women, Azalea said.

She went on: “Anyway. I’m genuinely having a fantastic day! genuine karma! Be kind to the individuals you care about! Good luck on Valentine’s Day.”

Police were informed by Carti’s alleged victim that she had moved in with the rapper in July following two years of relationship and was 14 weeks pregnant at the time of the incident. She apparently said that she managed to flee the incident and go to her car, but that the rapper followed her inside and allegedly attacked her again while she was trying to call for help, putting his hand over her mouth.

According to TMZ and WSB-TV, when the police came, they discovered obvious injuries to the woman’s neck, chest, and back.

The request for response from PEOPLE was not immediately answered by Steel.

Call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or visit thehotline.org if you are a victim of domestic abuse. All phone calls are free and private. The hotline is accessible around-the-clock in more than 170 languages.