October 25, 2020
1 Min Read
Iggy Azalea Confirms Split With Playboi Carti | Music

Iggy Azalea is affirming that she’s no more in a connection with Playboi Carti.

Following the Australian rapper sparked separation rumors from her Instagram Story on Friday night (October 23), she’s placing any lingering speculation .

Azalea gave a short update on her IG Story on Saturday, stating she’s increasing her Carti’s son Onyx as one mother.

“Everything I intended last night was I am raising my son & I am not in a relationship,” she wrote in whitened within an all-black backdrop.

Iggy lately made eye-opening articles on IG, writing things such as,”You Missing a Actual 1,” and,”People enjoy devotion for given [and] that is why I’d rather be lonely,” incorporating three nausea emojis.

Azalea and Carti are together for a couple of decades. Back in 2019, there have been rumors that the couple had called it quitsthat were denied by Carti. 

Iggy gave birth Onyx back May.

