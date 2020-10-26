IG Model Draya CONFIRMS Link w/ NFL Star!! (Pics)

Truth TV Star/model/entrepreneur Draya Michele includes a fresh NFL boyfriend, MTO News has shown.

For weeks there were rumors which Draya’s new boyfriend has been LA Chargers, Quarterback Tyrod Taylor. Well , MTO News was able to affirm the connection rumors since we got pics of both since they stepped outside to supper in Catch at West Hollywood.

Both were supposed to be dating each other but kept it under wraps for a short time. They chose to go public with their connection yet with a supper date. On this exact date, Draya showed off her stunning curves at a Zara complete leather tan match paired with Fendi boots plus a Louis Vuitton bag.

Tyrod Taylor donned a Social shirt paired with Cos trousers, Filling pieces sneakers, and Tom Brown eyeglasses. They took security precautions by wearing a protective face mask each Covid 19 regulations.

Tyrod is an American football quarterback for the Los Angeles Chargers of the National Football League (NFL). He played college soccer for Virginia Tech, leading the Hokies into the 2009 Orange Bowl as a Sophomore and 2011 Orange Bowl during his senior year. He had been commissioned by the Baltimore Ravens at the first round of this 2011 NFL Draft and functioned as a backup to starting quarterback Joe Flacco, such as throughout the Ravens’ Super Bowl XLVII triumph on the San Francisco 49ers.

Taylor was signed up with the Buffalo Bills as a free agent in 2015, considering the starting quarterback responsibilities that year and making a Pro Bowl appearance. Back in 2017, he assisted the Greens create their first playoff berth in 17 years. He had been traded to the Cleveland Browns at March 2018, together with the Patriots drafting Josh Allen to displace him. Taylor began the initial 3 games for Cleveland at 2018 prior to becoming injured and hauled supporting Baker Mayfield for the remainder of the season. He signed up with the Chargers at 2019, in which he’d backed up opening quarterback Philip Rivers prior to being named the starter 2020.