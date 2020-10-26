IFFM 2020 to Purchase a Tribute to Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput

The Hindi movie industry was marred with some profoundly personal losses this past year. Together with the dreadful deaths of Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput, the feeling of a void was omnipresent. It was, hence, necessary for its calendar year’s first Indian movie festival – Indian Film Festival of Melbourne to commemorate their own heritage. As part of IFFM’s tribute segment , the festival will be viewing Irrfan Khan’s Song of Scorpion, Rishi Kapoor’s 102 Out Not and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Kedarnath this season.

In a declaration, the festival’s in-charge Mitu Bhowmick Lange stated,”Artistes live on during their heritage. These were a few handsome guys who did some extraordinary pictures that resonated with everybody. It was essential for all of us to observe their memory. We handpicked some amazing movies for our viewers so we relive just a small bit of their own lives together. Their reduction in the movie business is irrevocable however, the magic of the films will continue to amuse generations ” We’re super excited about it, what about you?