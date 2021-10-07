Ifeoma Ozoma’s Tech Worker Handbook will help tech workers navigate whistleblowing

Ifeoma Ozoma came with her allegations of discrimination and racism at Pinterest well prepared. She made a list of reporters on deck to share her story and already hired a lawyer. She even started hearing from other tech workers who also wanted to speak out. She says “The general lack of awareness around options and resources was shocking.” It seems she is attempting to fix it.

On Wednesday, Ozoma launched the Tech Worker Handbook — a comprehensive online resource to help employees who want to speak out.

Ifeoma Ozoma’s Tech Worker Handbook

The website reads “Deciding to go toe-to-toe with a powerful and well-resourced corporation is difficult for many reasons. Access to information about how to find legal counsel, file a complaint with a governmental organization, work with the media, secure personal information, or ensure physical safety should not be an additional barrier.”

The site includes information on how to secure legal counsel or engage with the media, and maintain digital and physical security. Ozoma says “It’s not a step by step guide. It’s a resource for people who have information that’s in the public interest to help them decide if coming forward is the right decision.”

For California based employees, the decision could be made easier by the Silenced No More Act. Ozoma herself helped push the bill. This bill would protect workers who speak out about harassment and discrimination, even if they’ve signed a non-disclosure agreement. The bill was passed in the California Assembly in August.

Ozoma joined hands with Whistleblowing International Network, the Signals Network and Lioness Strategies to design the Tech Worker Handbook resources. This project has received funding from the Omidyar Network.