Idris Elba’s wife and mother ban him from fighting

Idris Elba’s wife Sabrina and his mother Eve told him to “cut that nonsense out” when he suggested making a fighting film.

Sabrina and Idris Elba

The ‘Luther’ star – who trained to be a pro kickboxer back in 2017 – has revealed he was all for heading back into the ring for a movie idea he had, but his 32-year-old model spouse and his parent were less than impressed.

Speaking to Matthew McConaughey on streaming site Fane, Idris said: “I really did think about developing an idea (for a film) around an ageing fighter, which means I will get back into the ring.

“But my wife was not good with the idea and neither was my mum. They are like, ‘Cut that nonsense out’.”

However, he added: “The idea of going back (fighting) excites me but I don’t need to fight some kid again.”

While it’s unlikely Idris will be fighting in a ring anytime soon, the 48-year-old actor has been putting his boxing skills to good use by teaching youngsters how to box to turn them away from knife crime for his series ‘Idris Elba’s Fight School’.

The ‘Mountain Between Us’ star – who grew up in a council estate in east London – gives young adults a chance to walk away from street violence by teaching them the combat sport.

He said in August: “I see history constantly repeating itself and can empathise with these kids. I believe there is a better way to teach people that you don’t need knives to protect yourself.

“It’s a proven fact that in urban areas where fight schools open violent crime drops dramatically which is why I wanted to do this project, in hope that we can change people’s lives. I want this project to be an ongoing presence that will continue to provide support and education for the community for years to come.”

The four-part BBC series sees seven youngsters learn various boxing techniques by former world class champions over six months as they work towards a big showcase finale.