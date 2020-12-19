Idris Elba’s rejection of James Bond role right after offensive ‘too street’ to engage in 007 remark | Movies | Entertainment

Elba has downplayed the likelihood of him getting named as the up coming 007 – despite praise from celebs all around the globe. Not too long ago, George Clooney claimed the star would “do a great work of it” and felt he “should be Bond” because he was so “elegant”. But Anthony Hororwitz, who authored 14 Bond novels, felt in another way about the prospective casting and described the actor as “too street” for the purpose. The writer afterwards apologised for his “clumsily” picked phrase and admitted that he was “really sorry” that his comments “caused offence”. He told the Mail on Sunday that he favored Adrian Lester, star of BBC crime drama Hustle, for the position in its place.

Mr Horowitz informed the newspaper: "Idris Elba is a fantastic actor, but I can think of other black actors who would do it much better. "For me, Idris Elba is a little bit way too tough to participate in the element… I consider he is possibly a bit much too 'street' for Bond. Is it a problem of becoming suave? Yeah." Mr Horowitz's comments sparked an indignant backlash from the general public in 2015 and led him to problem an apology shortly soon after. He reported: "Clumsily, I chose the term 'street' as Elba's gritty portrayal of DCI John Luther was in my mind but I admit it was a weak selection of term.

Elba said: "Of study course, if someone explained to me 'Do you want to play James Bond?,' I'd be like, 'Yeah! That is exciting to me'. "But it is not one thing I have expressed, like, yeah, I wanna be the black James Bond." He admitted that remarks that he could not be Bond since of "the color of my skin" remaining him "disheartened". Elba ongoing: "When you get people today from a generational issue of watch going, 'It can't be' and it genuinely turns out to be [because of] the colour of my skin.