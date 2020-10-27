Idris Elba western Concrete Cowboy into mosey on over to Netflix

Howdy, pardners. It has been verified that Netflix has lassoed the global rights to this Idris Elba western Concrete Cowboy from manager Ricky Staub and co-starring Stranger Matters’ Caleb McLaughlin. The movie centers around a teen (McLaughlin) who finds the sphere of urban horseback driving when he moves with his estranged dad (Elba) at North Philadelphia. The metropolitan Western advised through the lens of a father-son play produced its world premiere in TIFF a month, in which our very own Chris Bumbray had been in presence.

In his critique, Bumbray refers to the movie as an”enjoyable, comparatively family-friendly urban play,” that paints a fairly convincing film of North Philly’s real life cowboy community, that the Fletcher Street Stables — a shameful metropolitan horsemanship collective. To see Chris’s entire review, just click here.

CONCRETE COWBOY has yet to get an official launch date, but I would bet you will discover it moseying on Netflix sometime in 2021.