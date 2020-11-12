Iconic New York Artist, DJ Spinbad Has Died At Age 46 [CONDOLENCES]

Regrettably, New York artist, DJ Spinbad (born Chris Sullivan) has passed away at the time of age 46. His cause of death hasn’t yet been promoted, however, the information was supported by fellow musician DJ Yoga on Twitter.

“I am raw and nearly not able to comment on this right now, but I have awakened to the information which Spinbad has gone.The planet is emptier now without him I wish I had the opportunity to say goodbye. I send love for his loved ones and, now — listen to his 80s blend (that the 90so is amazing also. Rest in peace Spinbad.”

DJ Spinbad turned into a well-respected artist as well as also the messages Twitter from fans and fellow musicians reveal exactly how far he was loved.

Russell Peters, a comic and intimate friend of this iconic artist submitted a solemn message into DJ Spinbad using a run of heartwarming photographs.

That is a post I’d hoped I would never need to create but it’s using a broken heart I must say, bye for my brother, and my buddy, my DJ,” among the most imaginative and brilliant minds I have ever known… I can not believe you aren’t here … attempting to discover the perfect images of us now has me fucked up and yelling, since we’ve waaaay too many opinions together… I love you my brother and now I personally do not understand how to maintain it together…#RIPDjSpinbad #MyBrother

Let us keep your loved ones and friends of DJ Spinbad (Chris Sullivan) in our selves.