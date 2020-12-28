Ice-T Says He Was Frightened of Busting His Ass on ‘The Masked Dancer’

Enjoy video material Special TMZ.com

Ice-T had just a single stress about appearing on “The Masked Dancer” … busting his ass!!!

The ‘Law & Buy: SVU’ star joined “TMZ Are living” and explained every little thing was high-quality and dandy when he agreed to do the new FOX show. It was only just one working day of filming for him, he said, and the choreography also was a breeze. But then … he acquired into costume.

The actor/rapper advised us following placing the 20-pound head on his physique … he struggled to even lift his foot. He claimed his only focus at that place was only not crashing to the floor.

Ice was super anxious, not just about slipping, but — even worse — turning into a meme loop.

Ice-T was puzzled about the present when his manager called him — all he understood about was “The Masked Singer.” But, his 5-calendar year-old daughter, Chanel, was a admirer of the exhibit and that was plenty of for him.

As for why Ice only taped one working day — he was 1st to be eliminated. It does not audio like he was too upset with the judges’ selection.

“The Masked Dancer” airs on Fox, Wednesdays at 8 PM ET.