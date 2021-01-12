Ice-T delivers update on Dr. Dre next hospitalisation

Ice-T has furnished a single of the most recent updates on the issue of Dr. Dre right after the rapper, producer and audio mogul was hospitalised past week after struggling a brain aneurysm.

Dre mentioned in an Instagram update on January 6 (which was posted after he was admitted to clinic) that he was “doing great” and that he hoped to be “back property soon”.

Right after studies emerged yesterday (January 11) which claimed that Dre is nevertheless in the intensive treatment unit (ICU) at Cedars-Sinai Healthcare Center in LA, Ice-T shared an update on Dre in the sort of an Instagram write-up in which he disclosed that he’d spoken to the rapper.

“Just talked to the homie @drdre,” he wrote in a put up accompanying an impression of Dre. “He’s undertaking great and with any luck , he’ll be household quickly..”

Ice-T additional: “But let us maintain him in our prayers. For a total restoration.”

According to TMZ, health professionals are trying to keep Dre in the ICU so they can carry on running “a battery of assessments to get to the root problem” and as a precaution in circumstance he suffers yet another aneurysm. It is nonetheless at the moment unknown what caused the 1st aneurysm.

After the information broke previous 7 days that Dre experienced been hospitalised, a selection of stars confirmed their guidance for him.

“Prayers up for Dr. Dre and his relatives for healing & Energy in excess of his head & entire body,” Missy Elliott wrote on Twitter, while his former NWA bandmate Ice Cube said: “Send your love and prayers to the homie Dr Dre.”