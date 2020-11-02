Ice Cube claims’F**k You SNL’ They Spoof Him For Meeting With Trump Administration For’Platinum Strategy’

It appears like Ice Cube remains getting back lash for working together Donald Trump’s management. In this weekend (Oct.31) incident of Saturday Night Live, there was a spoof of Ice Cube and Lil Wayne, respectively in which both have been seen showing their service to Donald Trump and his own government. Joe Biden, performed Jim Carrey, started to see a humorous version of”The Raven” by Edgar Allen Poe. While studying his narrative, Ice Cube, performed Keenan Thompson and Lil Wayne played Chris Redd appearedfirst Jim Carrey since Joe Biden states,

“Descent people out that I inquire, has not Trump failed in his job? Don’t select him . Although Ice Cube and Lil Wayne…”

Thats when Ice Cube and Lil Wayne response,

“Are voting for”

Jim Carrey as Joe Biden then states,

“Why in the name of all that’s holy are you voting for Trump?”

Ice Cube, performed with Keenan Thompson, and Lil Wayne, performed with Chris Redd, stated in unison,

“Taxes!”

“Plus, Trump obtained a brand new platinum program,”

stated Redd.

Thompson then adds,

“That is perfect! If you have a platinum album you’ll be able to plan on him performing photo opt with you personally.”

Watch the complete SNL skit under:

It seems Ice Cube was not overly fond of this joke. Even the 51-year-old rapper and celebrity happened to Twitter on Sunday (Nov.1) to discuss his ideas on the SNL skit. He composed,

“f*** that you SNL…attempting to reduce me .”

??? …fuck you personally SNL…attempting to reduce to greed. Https://t.co/pObFAkOvcq

— Ice Cube (@icecube) November 1, 2020

As previously mentioned, Ice Cube has collaborated with all the Trump government to go over growing Trump’s”Platinum program,” an attempt to allegedly aid in improving the lives of Black Americans. Ice Cube said he introduced a 22-page proposal called the”Contract With Black America”, which it had been available for debate with the two republican and democratic parties. In accordance with Ice Cube, it was Trump’s government who rose to the event with a feeling of immediacy.

Lil Wayne lately met with Donald Trump in the White House and disclosed it was a fantastic meeting and he enjoys the job Donald Trump has performed criminal reform. Lil Wayne composed,

“Only had a excellent meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus aside from that which he has done so much with criminal reformthe platinum program will provide the community actual possession. He listened to what we needed to say now and ensured he can and will do it.”

Which are your ideas about the SNL skit making fun of Ice Cube and Lil Wayne? Tell us in the comments below.