Ice Age Movies in Order: Movie and Short in Order (chronologically or By Release Date)

With its sense of adventure, comedy, and heart, the Ice Age film series has won the hearts of viewers of all ages. Ice Age has given us some of the most unforgettable characters of all time, including Sid (John Leguizamo), Manny (Ray Romano), Ellie (Queen Latifah), Diego (Denis Leary), Shira (Jennifer Lopez), and Scrat (Jennifer Lopez) (Chris Wedge).

Ice Age (2002) was Blue Sky Studios’ first feature film, and it was a huge success. This sparked a series of feature films and short films based on the original plot, with additional characters added along the way. Blue Sky Studios, on the other hand, was shut down by Disney earlier this year after Disney bought Blue Sky’s initial distribution partner, 20th Century Fox. The good news is that Disney intends to continue the Ice Age franchise, so fans can expect more crazy adventures and nut-cracking calamities in the near future. A spin-off film titled Ice Age: Adventures of Buck Wild was announced in December 2020, and it would mostly follow Buck (Simon Pegg) on an adventure in the Dinosaur World with Crash (Seann William Scott) and Eddie (Josh Peck). The film is set to hit theatres in early 2022.

We can always go for a short re-run of the entire series while we wait for the next film in the franchise to come. So, here’s a fast and easy guide to watching movies and short films in chronological sequence as well as by release date.

How to Watch Ice Age Movies in Chronological Order and Where to Find Them (2022)

The Ice Age brand was established by Blue Sky Studios, which was recently bought by Disney. As a result, all of these films are accessible to view on Disney Plus. You may view the Ice Age TV specials and short films on YouTube in the meanwhile. While you’re at it, have a look at our list of the Best Disney Movies. First, let’s take a look at the feature and short film release dates individually. Following that, we’ll go over a quick overview, some trivia, and the ideal order to watch all of the Ice Age movies. Please use the table below to go to your preferred section.

In Order of Release, Here Are All of The Ice Age Movies and Shorts.

The following is a chronological list of all Ice Age movies and short films. You can use the list if you don’t want to ruin the enjoyment and just want to know how to view the movie. Alternatively, you may keep reading to learn some interesting facts about the movies and how they work together to make them fantastic.

Films

The Ice Age began on March 15, 2002.

The Meltdown of the Ice Age — March 31, 2006

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs will be released on July 1, 2009.

Continental Drift During the Ice Age — 13 July 2012

Ice Age: Collision Course will be released on July 22, 2016.

Buck Wild’s Ice Age Adventures — January 28, 2022

Films of A Short Duration

November 26, 2002 — Gone Nuts

Gone nutty is a short film that takes place shortly after the Ice Age ends. After the human infant has recovered, it tells the story of Scrat. He’s having problems collecting his cherished acorns again, attempting to stash as many as possible. The short received an Academy Award nomination for Best Animated Short Film in 2003.

No Nuts Allowed – November 21, 2006

The sequel to The Meltdown, Ice Age 2 continues Scrat on his time-traveling exploits. Scrat is digging for a hidden time machine while looking for a location to conceal his acorn when he gets it back. He accidentally turns it on and is thrown into a series of adventures that take place across human history.

Sid Survived — December 9, 2008

Surviving Sid is unlike the preceding two animated short films in that it concentrates only on Sid’s exploits. Sid is adjusting to his new employment as a camp counselor at a school of youngsters, two weeks after the events of Ice Age: The Meltdown. His frantic attempts to satisfy the kids result in humorous failures, demonstrating why he is unsuitable for the position.

December 25, 2010 — Scrat’s Continental Crack-Up

Scrat’s Continental Crack-Up, which will be released with Gulliver’s Travels, is a short parody film on a continental drift that follows Scrat on his humorous escapades as he explains how continents are formed.

Part 2 of Scrat’s Continental Crack-Up — December 16, 2011

Along with Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked, the second portion of the short film was released. It’s a teaser for Ice Age: Continental Drift, and it continues his never-ending search for the ideal acorn.

November 6, 2015 — Cosmic Scrat-Catastrophe

Cosmic Scrat-catastrophe is a five-minute short film that depicts the events leading up to Ice Age: Collision Course, the series’ fifth full feature film. Scrat’s acorn-chasing escapades in outer space are depicted in the film, which leads to an impending tragedy that the characters will face in the fifth installment.

11 October 2016 — Scrat: Spaced Out

Scrat: Spaced Out takes place after Collision Course and continues Scrat’s never-ending quest to secure his acorn. He needs to fight three more Scrats from outer space (A.K.A Scratzons) to reclaim his acorn, which he comically fails to do despite his brave efforts.

Specials on Television

November 24, 2011 — Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas

The Great Egg-Scapade — Ice Age: The Great Egg-Scapade — March 20, 2016

Viewing Order for Ice Age Films and Shorts

The Ice Age films are released in the sequence in which they were created. As a result, each film begins off where the previous one left off. The shorts, on the other hand, have no direct bearing on the tale. As a result, you may view them in any order. Even so, it’s recommended to view all of the Ice Age movies in the sequence they were released. With that in mind, let’s examine how the tale develops with each film and what keeps Ice Age alive.