Icarly Reboot Season 3: Latest Updates in 2022

I don’t know what you think, but I was pleasantly surprised by how the new series kept the same sense of humor and flow, even though Sam (Jennette McCurdy), one of the main characters, is no longer there. Sam’s absence was more than made up for by the additions of Harper (Laci Mosley) and Millicent to the main cast (Jaidyn Triplett). As the show has gone on, Carly (Miranda Cosgrove) has become more open about her sexuality, dealt with issues of becoming an adult in the internet age, and has even started to cuss. F*ck yes!

Season 2 of the reboot is already shaping up to be a great follow-up to season 1, which ended with a cliffhanger. And even though I haven’t seen all of the second part’s episodes yet, I already know I’ll want more.

Here’s what we know so far about Season 3 of the reboot of iCarly.

Is There Going to Be Another Season of The New I Carly?

We don’t know yet, which is sad. Paramount+ hasn’t made any official statements about whether or not the show will continue. We don’t know yet, but we might find out before the end of season 2. The media company was so sure that the show was good that it gave season 2 the go-ahead before all of season 1’s episodes had even aired.

When Will the Third Season Come Out?

Since the third season hasn’t been confirmed yet, there aren’t any set dates yet. But if we stick to the schedule the reboot has been on so far, season 3 wouldn’t start until sometime in 2023 at the earliest.

Who Will Be on The Show if There Is a Third Season?

If the reboot doesn’t turn into a spin-off, you can expect Miranda to play Carly again. It’s also likely that the main group of characters, including Freddie (Nathan Kress), Spencer (Jerry Trainor), Harper, and Millicent, will be back.

Josh Peck, who played Miranda’s TV big brother on Drake & Josh, was in Season 2. Some of the queens on RuPaul’s Drag Race also took a leap. So we could see other cool guest stars? Maybe Noah Munck’s dog Gibby? Sat ? ?? We can only imagine.

How Would It Look?

Like a lot of sitcoms, iCarly doesn’t have to be watched in a certain order. Every episode is a new adventure and its own story. It’s not important to know everything that has happened in the series so far, but it is helpful to know the background.

Carly will probably get into more trouble in the third season as she continues to make new content for iCarly and manage her relationships.

“iCarly” was a great show on Nickelodeon for six years before it ended in 2012. This series was easily one of the most popular live-action shows on the network. It starred Miranda Cosgrove, Jennette McCurdy, Jerry Trainor, Nathan Kress, and others. Luckily, almost all of the team got back together for a revival on Paramount+ that started airing in 2021. McCurdy didn’t return for the reboot, but Cosgrove, Kress, Trainor, and others did, bringing “iCarly” into the 2010s. With season two starting on April 8, it’s hard to say if the “iCarly” revival series is coming to an end or if season three might be coming soon.

The future of the “iCarly” revival series is not clear right now. The first season of the show brought back a lot of memories, especially since the main plot was about Carly and her friends bringing back the web series they made when they were teenagers. Most revival shows pick up right where the original show left off, but the original cast members are now adults, so Carly’s web series and her life are a little more complicated. She and her friends still have fun and get into trouble, but now that they’re all grown up, they have to deal with adult problems like love triangles, job hunting, and more.

According to Deadline, the first season was so well received that a second season was ordered before the first one was even over. From this action alone, we can tell that Paramount+ is pretty sure about the series. If there is a season three, it may be announced in the next few weeks while season two is still airing, assuming the cast wants to keep going and the network thinks the show is still good enough for another installment.

With season two of “iCarly” coming up, fans are probably very interested to see what happens next. A third season of the rebooted show isn’t impossible, but it’s too early to say for sure. We’ll just have to see how it turns out and if the cast, crew, and network executives are willing to keep Carly’s story going.