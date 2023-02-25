What Is Tenorshare iAnyGo? Is Tenorshare iAnyGo the Best App For iPhone Location Spoofing?

Part 1: Tenorshare iAnyGo Overview

Tenorshare iAnyGo is a location-changing app for iOS devices that enables you to fake your iPhone’s GPS position. When updating a location on an iOS device, there is a specific tool that has to be used in conjunction with a computer.

With the most recent iOS 16 and the iPhone 14 series, iAnyGo iOS is completely compatible. While utilizing location-based apps, you may be almost anywhere in the globe by using this tool.

1. What is iAnyGo used for?

As previously mentioned, iAnyGo may be used to fake your iOS device’s GPS position. If you’re wondering what it implies in practice, it basically means that you can be in your house while virtually being on the other side of the globe.

It is a very useful function that preserves your privacy by showing you in fictitious areas and letting you access various location-based websites and apps.

Several games, including Minecraft Earth and Pokémon Go, require location-based modeling. Similar to websites, there are applications whose content is restricted in some regions. You may play location-based simulation games at home and use geo-restricted applications without any problems by utilizing iAnyGo location spoofing.

2. Specifications

The following table contains the information you need to determine if Tenorshare iAnyGo iOS is compatible with your system. In general, it provides compatibility for all current major Windows and macOS versions. The following specification table is provided for your information:

Specification Tenorshare iAnyGo Operating Systems Windows 7 and later versions

macOS 13 and older versions CPU 1GHz (32-bit or 64-bit) or above RAM 256 MB minimum (1028 MB Recommended) Hard Disk Space 200 MB or more

3. Is Tenorshare iAnyGo Safe?

People always want to know if the third-party software they use to alter any default settings on their smartphone is secure before using it. While utilizing Tenorshare iAnyGo, location spoofing on iOS devices is absolutely secure. Your device’s settings are unaffected, and the modified location may be quickly changed back to the original location.

You should only download this program from official sources if you want to be on the safe side. Also, you should exercise caution when utilizing it to get around location-based limitations on applications, since they could view this as a breach of their terms of service.

4. Prices and Plans

You may buy Tenorshare iAnyGo iOS using a variety of subscription options, depending on your needs. It is available every month, every quarter, every year, and always. The detailed subscription plans for each platform are shown in the table below:

Subscription Plans Price for Windows Price for Mac Individuals Business Individuals Business Monthly $33.17 $43.17 $49.83 $59.83 Quarterly $66.50 $86.50 $66.60 $91.60 Yearly $133.17 $153.17 $199.93 $219.93 Lifetime $249.95 – $298.98 –

5. Key Features of Tenorshare iAnyGo

This iOS location spoofing service offers a feature-rich, all-inclusive utility. For a clearer understanding of its operation, a few of its main characteristics are listed below:

Cooldown Timer : There is a potential that the appropriate app or game will discover you when you use location spoofing to play location-based games. You could end up getting kicked out of the game as a result. In order to prevent such circumstances, this product offers a cooldown timer.

: There is a potential that the appropriate app or game will discover you when you use location spoofing to play location-based games. You could end up getting kicked out of the game as a result. In order to prevent such circumstances, this product offers a cooldown timer. Playing location-based games allows you to imitate real movement using the joystick that is given by the program. It is simpler to simulate real bodily movements with the joystick.

allows you to imitate real movement using the joystick that is given by the program. It is simpler to simulate real bodily movements with the joystick. Social Media Location : With this tool’s location spoofing feature, you can alter your virtual location on social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and others. You may use it from anywhere in the globe to tag yourself.

: With this tool’s location spoofing feature, you can alter your virtual location on social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and others. You may use it from anywhere in the globe to tag yourself. Dating App: You may utilize the location spoofing tool to enhance the number of likes and matches for your dating profile on apps like Tinder.

6. Ratings and User Reviews

Several customers all around the world use Tenorshare’s iAnyGo for iPhone to disguise their GPS location. Here are a few testimonials to assist you to understand how users felt after using this tool:

Reviewer Comments Hon Choe L “Tenorshare has had my business for over a year, and I cannot say enough good things about them. It goes without saying that the product (iAnyGo) is excellent. I can do whatever I want without being constrained or limited by it. Support is really helpful and quick to respond. Bravo to their engineering staff as well for providing quick updates (most recently to support iOS 16). I appreciate all you do.” Derek H. “I bought the iAnyGo iOS location switcher for Windows, and it functions well. Customer support is excellent, and they react with clear, succinct directions to repair your problem. The on-screen instructions are simple to follow. This is one of the few businesses left that still stresses real customer care and collaborates with you as opposed to offering the standard “We’re sorry for any inconvenience” that most businesses these days provide.” Chloe M. “While I was rather eager to utilize Tenorshare iAnyGo to fake my location on Tinder, it ended up being a complete failure. Not only was my 5-year-old account blocked, but I also spent a significant sum for a location switcher that turns out not to function as advertised.”7. Pros and Cons of Tenorshare iAnyGo

Each piece of software has certain strengths and some limitations. The iOS app Tenorshare iAnyGo is a terrific tool for location faking, but it also has certain drawbacks. The main advantages and disadvantages of this instrument are listed below.

Pros

The procedure of moving is rapid and simple to understand.

Using this tool, you have access to many different places.

To spoof GPS position on iOS devices, no software is required.

You are permitted three free uses of each mode throughout the trial period.

Cons