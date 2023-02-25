What Is Tenorshare iAnyGo? Is Tenorshare iAnyGo the Best App For iPhone Location Spoofing?

Due to growing user privacy concerns, GPS location spoofing is becoming increasingly widespread nowadays. Because of advancements in technology, a website or app can now pinpoint your location within 20 meters. It is understandable that people would want to learn how to conceal their whereabouts. Such a program to disguise your location on iOS devices is Tenorshare iAnyGo.
In-depth information about iAnyGo for iOS location spoofing is provided in this post. The review will be followed by a comparison with a competing tool to determine which is superior.
Part 1: Tenorshare iAnyGo Overview
Tenorshare iAnyGo is a location-changing app for iOS devices that enables you to fake your iPhone’s GPS position. When updating a location on an iOS device, there is a specific tool that has to be used in conjunction with a computer.
With the most recent iOS 16 and the iPhone 14 series, iAnyGo iOS is completely compatible. While utilizing location-based apps, you may be almost anywhere in the globe by using this tool.
1. What is iAnyGo used for?
As previously mentioned, iAnyGo may be used to fake your iOS device’s GPS position. If you’re wondering what it implies in practice, it basically means that you can be in your house while virtually being on the other side of the globe.
It is a very useful function that preserves your privacy by showing you in fictitious areas and letting you access various location-based websites and apps.
Several games, including Minecraft Earth and Pokémon Go, require location-based modeling. Similar to websites, there are applications whose content is restricted in some regions. You may play location-based simulation games at home and use geo-restricted applications without any problems by utilizing iAnyGo location spoofing.
2. Specifications
The following table contains the information you need to determine if Tenorshare iAnyGo iOS is compatible with your system. In general, it provides compatibility for all current major Windows and macOS versions. The following specification table is provided for your information:
|Specification
|Tenorshare iAnyGo
|Operating Systems
|Windows 7 and later versions
macOS 13 and older versions
|CPU
|1GHz (32-bit or 64-bit) or above
|RAM
|256 MB minimum (1028 MB Recommended)
|Hard Disk Space
|200 MB or more
3. Is Tenorshare iAnyGo Safe?
People always want to know if the third-party software they use to alter any default settings on their smartphone is secure before using it. While utilizing Tenorshare iAnyGo, location spoofing on iOS devices is absolutely secure. Your device’s settings are unaffected, and the modified location may be quickly changed back to the original location.
You should only download this program from official sources if you want to be on the safe side. Also, you should exercise caution when utilizing it to get around location-based limitations on applications, since they could view this as a breach of their terms of service.
4. Prices and Plans
You may buy Tenorshare iAnyGo iOS using a variety of subscription options, depending on your needs. It is available every month, every quarter, every year, and always. The detailed subscription plans for each platform are shown in the table below:
|Subscription Plans
|Price for Windows
|Price for Mac
|Individuals
|Business
|Individuals
|Business
|Monthly
|$33.17
|$43.17
|$49.83
|$59.83
|Quarterly
|$66.50
|$86.50
|$66.60
|$91.60
|Yearly
|$133.17
|$153.17
|$199.93
|$219.93
|Lifetime
|$249.95
|–
|$298.98
|–
5. Key Features of Tenorshare iAnyGo
This iOS location spoofing service offers a feature-rich, all-inclusive utility. For a clearer understanding of its operation, a few of its main characteristics are listed below:
- Cooldown Timer: There is a potential that the appropriate app or game will discover you when you use location spoofing to play location-based games. You could end up getting kicked out of the game as a result. In order to prevent such circumstances, this product offers a cooldown timer.
- Playing location-based games allows you to imitate real movement using the joystick that is given by the program. It is simpler to simulate real bodily movements with the joystick.
- Social Media Location: With this tool’s location spoofing feature, you can alter your virtual location on social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and others. You may use it from anywhere in the globe to tag yourself.
- Dating App: You may utilize the location spoofing tool to enhance the number of likes and matches for your dating profile on apps like Tinder.
6. Ratings and User Reviews
Several customers all around the world use Tenorshare’s iAnyGo for iPhone to disguise their GPS location. Here are a few testimonials to assist you to understand how users felt after using this tool:
|Reviewer
|Comments
|Hon Choe L
|“Tenorshare has had my business for over a year, and I cannot say enough good things about them. It goes without saying that the product (iAnyGo) is excellent. I can do whatever I want without being constrained or limited by it. Support is really helpful and quick to respond. Bravo to their engineering staff as well for providing quick updates (most recently to support iOS 16). I appreciate all you do.”
|Derek H.
|“I bought the iAnyGo iOS location switcher for Windows, and it functions well. Customer support is excellent, and they react with clear, succinct directions to repair your problem. The on-screen instructions are simple to follow. This is one of the few businesses left that still stresses real customer care and collaborates with you as opposed to offering the standard “We’re sorry for any inconvenience” that most businesses these days provide.”
|Chloe M.
|“While I was rather eager to utilize Tenorshare iAnyGo to fake my location on Tinder, it ended up being a complete failure. Not only was my 5-year-old account blocked, but I also spent a significant sum for a location switcher that turns out not to function as advertised.”7. Pros and Cons of Tenorshare iAnyGo
Each piece of software has certain strengths and some limitations. The iOS app Tenorshare iAnyGo is a terrific tool for location faking, but it also has certain drawbacks. The main advantages and disadvantages of this instrument are listed below.
Pros
- The procedure of moving is rapid and simple to understand.
- Using this tool, you have access to many different places.
- To spoof GPS position on iOS devices, no software is required.
- You are permitted three free uses of each mode throughout the trial period.
Cons
- Only iOS devices are supported for location faking. For Android phones, you cannot use it to fake your location.
- Switching between different settings while modeling movement with this tool is difficult.
- By utilizing this tool, you can only move at a certain pace, which can eventually be picked up by location-based apps.
Part 2: How to Change GPS Location with Tenorshare iAnyGo?
It is simple and quick to alter the iPhone’s GPS position with iAnyGo. Here, we’ve detailed the entire procedure for creating a phony GPS position using iAnyGo:
Step 1: Install Tenorshare iAnyGo on your computer and start using it. Press “Enter” to start the procedure after selecting “Change Location” from the left side.
Step 2: Now use a USB cord to link your iPhone to your Windows or Mac computer. To give your system access to your iPhone, you must choose “Trust.”
Step 3: A map window will open when you have connected the iPhone and tapped “Enter.” Next, input the bogus address you want to use and click “Start to Change” to move the location.
Part 3: Tenorshare iAnyGo and Dr.Virtual Fone’s Location Competition Comparison
It is evident that Tenorshare iAnyGo iOS only supports iOS devices after weighing its advantages and disadvantages. If you have an Android device and are wondering whether there is an alternative, the answer is that there is. A fantastic substitute offering top-notch location spoof capability for iOS and Android devices is Dr.Fone – Virtual Location.
It is an excellent application with all the functionality included in Tenorshare iAnyGo as well as additional, uncommon functions. Whether you have an iOS or Android phone, you may effortlessly change your location with its assistance. Also, compared to iAnyGo, this solution provides a more seamless location change procedure.
1. Comparison of Key Features
The functions provided by iAnyGo are all included in Dr.Fone – Virtual Location, plus you have access to a few more special features. We’ve outlined a few of this tool’s incredible capabilities below:
- No Jailbreak: Although iOS devices are renowned for their security, it’s a popular misconception that you must jailbreak your iPhone in order to change any of the device’s factory default hard settings. But, you may fake your iPhone’s location with Dr.Fone – Virtual Location without jeopardizing its security.
- Favorite List: Do you appreciate playing location-based simulation games? Do you have a list of your top destinations? You can keep track of all of your favorite locations in one list with Dr.Fone – Virtual Location and access them with just one click.
- Customized Speed: You have the option to move at a certain pace when playing location-based simulation games. It implies that your speed is variable throughout modes. This feature makes it far more difficult for relevant applications and games to identify location faking.
- 360° Movement: You may move in all directions while playing location-based games. It significantly aids in simulating actual movement while avoiding detection.
2. Usability and User Experience Compare
You need to utilize a program that is simpler to comprehend and use since location spoofing is dangerous. The UI of Dr.Fone – Virtual Location is incredibly user-friendly and easy for novice and non-technical users to grasp. The main features are very simple to use and obtain. Also, switching between various settings and displays is quite simple.
Also, it has various safety measures in place to protect you from any negative repercussions of location spoofing. One of the biggest worries when employing location spoofing for location-based apps and games is that it won’t be noticed. To make sure your work is not wasted, Dr.Fone – Virtual Location aims to duplicate the digital environment that is closest to your actual place.
3. How to Spoof GPS Location on iPhone and Android Using Dr.Fone – Virtual Location?
Dr.Fone – Virtual Location only a few clicks to spoof your GPS position on iPhone and Android devices. The location may be modified by connecting your phone to your system and entering the desired location. The easy steps you must take to use this powerful tool are listed below:
Step 1: Select the Virtual Location Tool
Choose “Virtual Location” and connect your smartphone to your computer after starting the Dr.Fone mobile toolkit on your PC. Tap “Get Started” to launch a map window when the phone has been connected.
Step 2: Determine Your Accurate Location
To correctly represent your current position, select “Center On” from the menu on the right side of your map window. To start the “Teleport Mode,” press the “Teleport” symbol in the upper right corner.
Step 3: Insert Your Targeted Fake GPS Location
Now that “Teleport Mode” has been enabled, you must input the fictitious GPS location you intend to utilize. Once the address has been input, click “Go” to navigate to the desired spot on the map. Your phone’s location will be adjusted to the desired place when you tap “Move Here.”
