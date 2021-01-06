Ian Wright states Arsenal need to ‘play the game’ after Dubai debacle threatens WSL fixture

The Arsenal gamers ended up not the only WSL stars to travel to Dubai during the Christmas break. 4 Manchester City players examined constructive for Covid-19 soon after travelling with the club’s entire authorization.

The City quartet’s journeys ended up created though Manchester was below Tier 3 constraints. That meant that abroad journey was permitted under the Government’s guidelines, albeit not encouraged.

It is also understood that Metropolis have asked for their match in opposition to West Ham United on Saturday to be postponed. Similarly, even though it is not however apparent if a verdict has been attained, the recreation remains set to go ahead as of Wednesday lunchtime.

A single senior league source recommended that all teams will be expected to fulfill their fixtures until they simply cannot discipline a staff. City are recognized to be pleased with their unnamed quartet’s movements, getting acknowledged of their designs in advance, before the WSL’s break.

Dubai was among the nations around the world with a permitted vacation corridor to the United Kingdom. A amount of other gamers in the WSL are also known to have gone to Dubai all around the identical interval.

Arsenal are second in the WSL soon after 10 games, four points behind leaders Manchester United. Title rivals Metropolis are fourth, 4 factors more back than Arsenal but with a sport in hand.