Ian Wright criticises two Chelsea stars for their position in Aston Villa equaliser

Ian Wright has criticised Andreas Christensen and N’Golo Kante for their blunders in the develop-up to Aston Villa’s target in Monday’s 1-1 attract at Stamford Bridge.

Frank Lampard produced 6 alterations from the facet that shed 3-1 to Arsenal final weekend, like Antonio Rudiger and Christensen coming in for Kurt Zouma and Thiago Silva.

Olivier Giroud opened the scoring for the Blues with a headed hard work from Ben Chilwell’s cross after 34 minutes.

Dean Smith’s facet pegged them back early on in the second fifty percent through Anwar El Ghazi, who stole in unmarked at the back again article to transform Matty Cash’s delivery.

In the build-up to Villa’s equaliser, Christensen went down after a obstacle with Jack Grealish, but although the England midfielder got up and carried on, the Chelsea defender didn’t.

That left a massive hole in the Blues’ backline, which the Midlands aspect exploited.

And talking on Leading League Productions soon after the sport, Arsenal legend Ian Wright singled out equally Christensen and Kante for criticism.

‘I’m quite unhappy there with Christensen due to the fact we see Jack Grealish get up here and it is not a knock that is likely to make him have to leave the game,’ Wright mentioned.

‘I really do not want to see my centre-50 % lying on the flooring like that when you know nothing at all is completely wrong with you.

‘You can see all the challenges it’s prompted. Kante should’ve acquired back faster, perhaps [Cesar] Azpilicueta could’ve been a little little bit much more knowledgeable but he’s anxious about Jack Grealish and in the stop they rating the intention.

‘They deservedly score the objective but my challenge with this is he will get up and he plays on so I imagine if Grealish can get up and engage in on, he should participate in on as effectively.

‘Then you look at Grealish, he occupies Azpilicueta then it’s Kante, we’re conversing about just one of the best defensive midfielders in the earth and his recognition of where El Ghazi was and the consciousness that the other centre-50 % was not in there baffled me that he did not recognise that circumstance.’

