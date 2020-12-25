Ian Beale’s attacker discovered tonight

IAN Beale is targeted again tonight as his attacker reveals their identification in an explosive Christmas Working day episode of EastEnders.

Scheming businessman Ian – who is performed by actor Adam Woodyatt – was left for lifeless earlier this month in the Queen Vic as the soap confirmed the eight suspects in his assault.

The pub owner has been still left cowering in dread in the countdown to Xmas – with an additional loss of life menace coming in very last night’s episode.

He was left terrified when a report of his Xmas Day loss of life flashed up at the local community event in the Square.

Another person would like Ian useless – but who?

Even so with every thing Ian has completed such as faking another assault to garner sympathy from his loved ones, will any person help him?

Things really do not get substantially much better for Ian tonight on Xmas Working day as he storms over and accuses Ben of trying to destroy him.

Later, Ian grows terrified at the pub when he realises there is a figure in the shadows.

But who is it – and are they his attacker?

In tonight’s 55-moment extensive episode Ian’s attacker will be ultimately revealed – as they make a different try on Ian’s existence.

But will they thrive?

As Xmas Working day arrives to an close, one Walford resident would make a deadly move.

Is Ian Beale about to have his past breath?