‘I Want It To Be Over’

Henson reveals she has a gun and assumed about using it to “stop it all.”

Taraji P. Henson opened up about a “darkish second” she had through lockdown for the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday’s mini episode of Peace of Brain with Taraji on Fb Check out, the actress shared her expertise with suicidal feelings with visitor Dr. LaShondaGreen, as they tackled the topic of “mental breakdowns.”

“So during this pandemic, it’s been difficult on all of us and I had a instant. I had a dim moment. I was in a dim position,” said Henson. “For a few of times, I couldn’t get out of bed, I didn’t treatment. That’s not me. Then, I started off acquiring thoughts about ending it.”

“It took place two evenings in a row and I acquired a gun not way too very long back, it is in a protected, and I began like, ‘I could go in there proper now and conclusion it all, since I want it to be around,'” she continued.

“I considered about my son, he is developed, he’ll get in excess of it. I didn’t treatment,” she ongoing. “I felt myself withdrawing. Individuals had been contacting me, I was not responding, I did not care.”

Henson claimed she decided to confide in a person of her girlfriends about what she’d been wondering. “I just blurted it out, ‘I considered about killing myself,'” she discussed.

Just after she did that, reported Henson, she felt “so significantly superior” and knew it wasn’t a thing she would do any more.

“I felt like, if I really don’t say it, it will become a system,” she explained. “What fearful me is I did it two nights in a row. First, it was like, ‘I don’t wanna be here.’ Then I started wondering about heading to get the gun and which is why when I woke up the subsequent morning, I blurted it out.”

Inexperienced mentioned it was “pretty normal to experience lonely, to not want to do it anymore” and “there are so a lot of issues that we think are wrong, that are unhealthy, that are completely standard” — primarily at a time like the latest pandemic.

“You never have to feel each and every imagined you have,” she added.

The dialogue comes soon after Tamar Braxton appeared on the exhibit before this 7 days to speak about her very own suicide attempt. Check out that episode here.

If you or a person you know is having difficulties with melancholy or has had thoughts of harming them selves or taking their own lifestyle, get enable. The Nationwide Suicide Avoidance Lifeline (1-800-273-8255) presents 24/7, cost-free, private assist for people in distress.