“I received violent dislike mail”

hen he grew out his hair, donned the floral gown and established about mimicking the anxious tics and trills on monitor, minimal did Johnny Flynn know that he was about to get the comprehensive, demonised David Bowie 1971 knowledge.

“When the trailer arrived out [in October] there ended up a few of months of getting genuinely heavy things on the web,” he claims, recalling the public’s preliminary response to his portrayal of Bowie in pre-fame biopic Stardust. “I’m not significant into social media, but I was obtaining a good deal of violent detest mail and things from men and women indicating: ‘You performed him like he’s insecure’. And then homophobic abuse: ‘You’re enjoying him all fey. Why is he putting on a dress?’”

No road to stardom is with out its potholes and Johnny Flynn, as a single of the UK’s breakthrough actors in a person of the most complicated years to be a breakthrough actor, has had his honest share. On the just one hand, a 10 years of ever more noteworthy appearances in Television interval dramas like Vanity Honest and Les Miserables has led to guide movie roles in Emma and Stardust. On the other, his big display screen break-out was stymied by all the major screens becoming shuttered for substantially of the calendar year. And then Johnny located his Bowie stirring up the exact bigoted outrage in ‘enlightened’ 2020 that the cross-dressing cover of ‘The Person Who Bought The World’ and Ziggy’s pansexual alien aesthetic did way back again in the early ‘70s.

“It’s weird,” Johnny sighs down Zoom. “It’s like the globe has not improved. Individuals get upset about Harry Designs sporting a gown. So I’m satisfied that the film may possibly be an instruction for men and women that breaks down some designed-up variation of David that they have in their mind. That in by itself felt like justification for doing it, to shine a mild on a David that you didn’t see. People today consider he arrived in 1972, ‘73 as Ziggy, this alien, and there was so considerably going on just before that and so considerably that went into that. David necessary to make Ziggy to help save himself from himself.”

Stardust pinpoints the 1971 American tour – on which a downbeat Bowie, following a string of flop information that manufactured 1969’s ‘Space Oddity’ look like a a person-off strike, concocted his profession-preserving Ziggy Stardust change ego. It was manufactured with out the involvement of Bowie’s estate and for that reason does not contain any of the terrific man’s music. Some reviewers (including this writer) looked outside of the lack of Bowie tracks to the engrossing road film outside of, but with Bowie’s son Duncan Jones tweeting about the film’s “unauthorised” standing, the film been given a pre-launch backlash from both of those public and critics.

“In this place, people haven’t witnessed it yet, so they have been reacting to the strategy of the film,” Johnny says. “People who see the film appear to truly like it and I feel it does discuss for by itself. I often knew it was heading to be a contentious film. We built it without the need of the legal rights to the songs and without working with his estate variety of on goal, simply because we preferred journalistic integrity and authorial objectivity. [Director Gabriel Range had] witnessed estates and bands get included in other jobs right before and form of homogenise matters. So I realized it was likely to upset persons, and it wasn’t an uncomplicated preference to do the movie – it was truly like: ‘I’m gonna engage in David Bowie, do I have the suitable to do this?’ I questioned it each phase of the way.

“It’s this dim small film about this really darkish second in his everyday living even though he’s continue to placing matters jointly,” he carries on. “That was the movie I wished to make, display him masking [emotive Belgian singer] Jacques Brel, he’s into The Velvet Underground and copying [Cockney actor and teen pop icon] Anthony Newley’s vocal style… to see all people elements that he slams jointly to be this new innovation in Ziggy. It was significantly extra appealing than performing a best hits jukebox musical. I consider folks imagine this is a cynical biopic in the vein of Bohemian Rhapsody or Rocketman, then they’re offended by the concept that it is not…”

He provides: “I was a little bit upset in humanity for a moment since persons ended up judging it before seeing it – and there was a weird terminate lifestyle issue all-around the thought of the movie. Now I really do not intellect persons becoming upset about it simply because I imagine people are just upset typically [at the moment]. I realise people are projecting their trauma as a result of something, obtaining a street rage form mentality from the security of their bedrooms.”

Johnny’s Bowie, ironically, is just one that late-phase pandemic audiences should be equipped to relate to: introverted, insecure and concerned he’s cracking up. “This is a minute when David is in fact fairly unsuccessful,” Johnny states. “Promoting ‘The Gentleman Who Marketed The World’, he was sort of ashamed with the substance and driving on the back again of a whole lot of failure. He’s total of doubt, pretty fragile and fearful about his mental health. He can make this document that is ostensibly about madness, and his brother Terry’s been in an establishment a short while ago. You see the genesis of these concepts occur collectively and he rebirths himself as this new creative staying.”

That inventive getting would go on to report a person of music’s greatest bodies of perform – but as earlier stated, none of these basic hits are licensed to show up in the film. Continue to, there are some enjoyable songs moments, with Flynn showcasing the chops he’s honed more than a 12-year profession as a people musician. In particular, the closing sequence sees him rock out on phase in whole Ziggy apparel.

“When he was undertaking he had this perception of launch,” Johnny previously explained to NME about his knowledge of turning into Bowie for the climactic scenes. “I viewed the Ziggy performances a good deal, but typically I tried out just to channel this young artist that I perceived to have not located their voice nonetheless.” Johnny also wrote a new tune for the film, ‘Good Previous Jane’, supposed to seem like “an early, dropped [Bowie] music that persons haven’t heard yet.” The reaction has been combined.

f Stardust seems to be established to divide audiences, Johnny has an ace in the – extremely deep – gap. The same working day that his Bowie flick hits the world-wide-web also sees the launch of The Dig, a thoughtful, 1930s-established drama based all around the excavation of an Anglo Saxon burial ship at Sutton Hoo in Suffolk. In this tear-jerking Time Team, Johnny retains his possess reverse Hollywood megastars like Lily James, Carey Mulligan and Ralph Fiennes. It is yet a lot more proof that he’s designed the leap from acclaimed indie actor to major-shot movie star, even if he nevertheless claims he has to “pinch myself day to day.”

There’s some thing fateful in Johnny’s rise to display screen-throb standing. Most of his near spouse and children are actors (his father was a prolific tv actor, his sister Lillie also mingles songs with theatre do the job and his half-brother is Jerome from Robson & Jerome), and the pressures of getting a audio scholarship to Winchester, and all the compulsory orchestra exercise that entailed, created him want to rebel, begin punk bands and chase his performing ambitions to drama university and beyond.

Ever given that his initially film purpose in 2006 Dutch film Crusade In Jeans and his debut album ‘A Larum’ two a long time later, he’s artfully interwoven music and acting, releasing albums with his band The Sussex Wit amongst stints as the protagonists of STD sitcom Lovesick and Comedy Central’s Brotherhood, as effectively as acclaimed roles in movies like 2017’s BAFTA-successful Beast.

By establishing music and performing in unison, has he escaped the stigma of the musician having a crack at films? “I would hope so,” he suggests. “It was a acutely aware work on my portion to retain them different. I seriously didn’t want to be seen as any individual using on the coattails of one to do the other. I made use of to be happy when anyone from the performing entire world claimed, ‘I did not know you had been a musician’ or vice versa, due to the fact it intended that I could be taken severely performing possibly issue.”

“The industry has been wholly annihilated by COVID”

As the two muso and thespian, nevertheless, Johnny has been uniquely put to see the comprehensive perfect-storm impact of the pandemic on the arts. “For me, it is just been observing things slide away,” he states. “One thing immediately after yet another: gigs, concerts, movies and projects. I’m lucky that I experienced a very good calendar year last 12 months so I haven’t experienced to fear far too substantially about money. I sense like I need to use that privilege to help folks who have just been entirely annihilated by this [Johnny has been performing livestreams to raise funds for struggling musicians]. There is a whole lot of freelance persons operating in that field – from the wardrobe department to the lighting engineers, and ditto for new music and the persons who perform in venues. Those are the people today I have been most fearful about.

“It’s this sort of an remarkable thing to stay as a result of, a minute in time to have been about for. It’s awesome to me how naive we are as a race. The amount of uncertainty, not knowing what is likely on, the deficiency of details folks can give you and that confusion. That’s been taking place and the Brexit stuff, there’s no constant floor to stand on and we’ve experienced to totally surrender to this good not known. In a way I sense like that is probably really fantastic for our souls.”

In between searching just after his three little ones and “reflecting on what is seriously important”, however, Johnny has penned and started off recording an album in lockdown and managed to get a small-forged, a person-place movie termed The Score in the can concerning shutdowns. How was it staying on-established mid-COVID?

“Really odd,” he grins. “Not as hindered as you might think. Sets are normally this sort of sociable environments, two or a few hundred men and women coughing and respiration on each and every other, all trying to do their occupation at the very same time. Turns out that’s not the ideal way to get it completed. The COVID constraints of filming, which is the lights fellas arrive in then obvious out, the art section will come in and then clears out, that’s in fact a bit much more tranquil and economical than everyone shouting. The bit I missed was when you have the prospect of receiving to know and have a spark with the director or the other forged. Ordinarily everybody’s this significant loved ones, but that wasn’t the scenario simply because you were being in bubbles. That was unfortunate for me, being kept away from most people.”

Looking at online posters for his friends’ 2021 gigs and listening to vaccine hopes inject the theatre earth with refreshing positivity, nevertheless, Johnny is confident – pre-lockdown a few, at minimum – that 2021 will be everybody’s breakout calendar year. “I’m certain there’ll be some bumps together the way but it looks like people’s assurance is back again,” he says. “Theatres have begun booking performs. They’ve just absent: ‘That’s it, we’re coming again. Nothing’ll stop us’.”

And the identical, Bowie trolls, goes for Johnny Flynn. He’s a starman, waiting in the wings.

‘Stardust’ is on digital platforms from January 15