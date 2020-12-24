‘I overcame cancer and done my Master’s’

A girl who overcame most cancers to graduate with a Master’s in pharmacy has instructed of her delight at remaining in a position to entire her research all through the pandemic.

iobhan Greene (23), from Brookeborough, Co Fermanagh, was diagnosed with neck most cancers in Oct 2019. She graduated this summer season from Queen’s College and has because taken up her pre-registration situation at a pharmacy in Lisbellaw.

She mentioned: “In September past yr I identified a lump in my neck and immediately after some tests I was identified. I hadn’t in fact discovered the lump until one working day I was undertaking my make-up. It wasn’t sore and I just confirmed it to an individual in operate at the pharmacy and was informed that I was safer to get it checked out… receiving the prognosis was naturally a shock.

“I experienced only just turned 22, and then I received an operation on December 13 very last calendar year. Thankfully they had been in a position to remove all the cells. I was explained to that I was likely to need to have radiotherapy and some other treatment. But immediately after surgical treatment it turned out that I did not need to have any treatment method.

“I’ve in no way been so satisfied in all my existence, and not just for myself, but for my mum and dad, who were being particularly apprehensive.”

All through this time Siobhan was in the closing calendar year of her Master’s.

“It was definitely tricky mentally to hold heading with my diagnosis, but luckily Queen’s had been seriously accommodating and any classes I necessary to skip they ended up able to rearrange for me,” she spelled out.

“I was intended to choose an exam the working day I experienced my medical procedures, but I was capable to do it the day prior to. I was then equipped to recover very last December and into January, so it worked out the best possible way it could have labored out, for the reason that when I was informed that I did not need to have any additional therapy it intended that I could get on with finishing my degree.”

And whilst Siobhan experienced her coronary heart established on a proper graduation, it will have to hold out until finally the pandemic is over.

She included: “I received the excellent news that I was in remission, and then to be told that there wouldn’t be graduation ceremonies, just a digital one particular on July 3. On my graduation day I was in fact performing, so it failed to seriously feel like I had effectively finished. Queen’s have explained that we will get a proper graduation, but we really don’t know but when that will be.

“This 12 months has been a whirlwind, it was the very best and worst calendar year of my lifetime. I by no means anticipated to be in a position to get by it and I really feel far better for it. I am actually proud of myself for becoming ready to triumph over all the hurdles that were being thrown at not just me, but every person, and graduate with my class.”

Belfast Telegraph