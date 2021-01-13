“I Know What You Did Last Summer time” Sets Forged

Amazon Studios and Sony Photographs Tv have established the cast for their prepared Tv set series reboot of the “I Know What You Did Final Summer” horror film franchise.

Published by Sara Goodman (“Preacher”) based mostly on the 1973 novel by Lois Duncan, the collection follows a group of youngsters who are stalked by a mysterious killer a calendar year immediately after a deadly accident on their graduation night.

“Jumanji: The Next Level” actress Madison Iseman will perform the lead along with Brianne Tju (“Light as a Feather”), Ezekiel Goodman, Ashley Moore (“Popstar: In no way Prevent In no way Stopping”), Sebastian Amoruso (“Solve”), Fiona Rene (“Stumptown”), Cassie Beck (“Connecting”), Brooke Bloom (“Homecoming”) and Monthly bill Heck (“I’m Your Woman”).

Output will start this month in Hawaii. Goodman will publish and government create along with Shay Hatten, Neal Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Erik Feig, James Wan, Rob Hackett and Michael Very clear.

Craig Macneill will serve as director and government producer for the 1st episode.

Source: Deadline