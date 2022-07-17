I Hope Stassi Schroeder And Brittany Cartwright Can “Get To A Good Place,” The “Vanderpump Rules” Cast Said In Response To Their Argument!

After Brittany Cartwright, a native of Kentucky, and her husband, Jax Taylor, skipped Stassi Schroeder’s Italian wedding to Beau Clark, news of their connection gained attention. Since then, the cast members of their reality TV show have spoken out about the turmoil.

“Right now, I feel like I’m in my own world. So I found out that Scheana [Shay] and Brittany recorded a podcast about their conflict. Lala Kent exclusively told Us Weekly in July 2022, “I haven’t heard it yet.

“My friends are really polite in that they will discuss matters with me, but I think they recognise something that I hope they wouldn’t. Give me the minor drama because I want that s-t, I’m saying. I’m in the heavy s-t category. I need some light.

“I think they read the room and I feel like [they recognized] ‘This is going to be really insignificant to Lala,'” the author of Give Them Lala continued. Brittany Cartwright is therefore one of my closest friends, and I sincerely hope that at least Stassi and Brittany can find happiness.

The dispute appears to have started when Taylor and Cartwright, who got married in June 2019, failed to make it to Schroeder and Clark’s nuptials in May 2022. (Hartford’s parents previously wed in a small ceremony in 2020 after postponing their lavish plans due to the COVID-19 epidemic.)

In their “The Good, The Bad, and The Baby” podcast analysis of the ceremony, Stassi Schroeder and Clark claimed that the casting agent had received a text from a buddy informing him that Taylor wasn’t going to the ceremony weeks prior.

On a May 2022 episode of their podcast, the Louisiana native alleged, “To our faces, they are telling us that they are coming, but behind our back, the dude is texting Beau’s best friend that they’re not.”

Good friends don’t behave like that. They don’t discuss your wedding behind your back or present a bunch of excuses to others while acting as though they’re coming. Friends don’t treat one another in any way.

For her part, Cartwright claimed afterward that her husband, with whom she had a son named Cruz, had sent an “anger text” to the couple’s friend after “getting fired up” about taking their child on an international flight.

Sincerely, do you really want to come if you can’t pick up the phone for a two-minute conversation? In July 2022, Peter Madrigal spoke exclusively to Us about the conflict. “[If] you can’t do that and you BCC everyone, that’s messed up,” he said.

See how the Vanderpump Rules actors have responded to the ongoing controversy by scrolling down:

Kent, Lala

“I detest how our friendships are complicated by the show.” Why can’t we just live normal lives, she pondered further. It’s like, “Bitch, if you were a regular person who didn’t cling to petty s—t [then] you wouldn’t have a TV program!”

Shay, Scheana

In July 2022, the “Good as Gold” singer asked Cartwright to discuss her version of the events on her “Scheananigans” podcast. Shay even referred to the author of Off With My Head’s behavior as “shady,” and said Schroeder “should have more sympathy for the circumstance.”

John Madrigal

Nearly two months after the wedding drama, Madrigal described the event as “messed up”.