‘I didn’t turn my back on religion, I just lost interest’

umanism celebrants serve the non-religious community by creating and delivering personalised ceremonies to celebrate major life events in a way that fits with their views.

I do weddings and funerals and I also help people pre-plan their funeral so they know their personal wishes will be met when the time comes.

You can have a humanist wedding or funeral even if you aren’t a humanist – some people prefer that rather than a religious ceremony.

Most humanist weddings are similar in structure to religious weddings, without any religious content. There will be the arrival of the bride, secular music, readings and poems, contributions from family and friends, vows, exchange of rings etc.

We tend to place greater emphasis of the personal story of the couple and especially personal wedding vows that are important and meaningful to them.

I will work very closely with the couple in the months beforehand and get to know them, and their love story, really well. Then I write the script and of course perform the ceremony. Every word is unique to that couple.

It’s similar for funerals except of course you have a very short time in which to meet with the family, learn about the person and write a meaningful celebration of their life.

Have you had any other career and what led you to become a celebrant?

I worked as a photographer for Queen’s University after leaving school, but most of my working life was spent as a project manager for software development companies, until I took early retirement in 2016.

Over the years, I have lived and worked in South Africa and USA as well as Northern Ireland.

I’ve been a humanist most of my life and have been a member of Humanists UK (HUK) since 2018 and have worked as a celebrant since 2019. Humanists UK is the national charity for the promotion of humanism and only celebrants accredited by HUK can conduct legal humanist weddings in NI.

What drew you to humanism and what is it all about?

I’ve been non-religious since I was 14, but I never felt the need to express it or belong to any form of organisation. I gradually became aware of humanism around 10 years ago.

A lot of people I admire such as Stephen Fry, Professor Alice Roberts, Sandy Toksvig and Ricky Gervais kept mentioning this thing called humanism and like many people, when I looked into it I realised I was a humanist without knowing there was a name for it.

For me it is just common sense, it describes my outlook perfectly. And what impressed me most was the campaigning work Humanists UK do on human rights and equality, safe access to abortion, and against racism, sexism, LQBT discrimination, and blasphemy laws.

When I retired I decided to be more involved and have a focus for my retirement. I felt it was humanist ceremonies that would make the best use of my skills and experience, so I trained to be a wedding and funeral celebrant.

Would I be right in saying that humanism is living your life in a Christian-like way, but without worshipping a God?

I think it’s very important to say that humanism is not a religion; there are no sacred books, no dogma, no revealed truths, no clergy, no commandments… It’s much better to describe it as a collective of individuals who have a certain common attitude or world view.

There are lots of definitions of this attitude but my simple summary would be:

Reality: Humanists believe that the best way to understand how the universe works is by science, proof, reason and evidence. We still have a lot to learn but we know enough now to realise there is no need for supernatural explanations such as gods, ghosts, fairies, astrology etc.

Morality: Humanism focuses on our common humanity, hence the name. We believe it is possible to live ethical lives based on reason, empathy, and a concern for human beings and other sentient animals. Morality is something inherent in us – humans have evolved to be intelligent and socially cooperative. But morality is not a fixed set of rules and there are many grey areas. We must constantly examine our morals and change as circumstances change.

The Meaning of Life: People ask ‘If you don’t believe in God, what’s the meaning of life?’ The humanist answer is, because there is no known purpose or meaning to the universe, we can and should act to create meaning and find fulfilment in our own lives and help others to do the same.

Obviously we don’t believe in an afterlife, and because we only have one life, we should make the best of it and act now to improve our own lives and help others do the same.

Have you ever followed any Christian or organised religion?

I was born near Doagh into a Presbyterian family. We moved to Comber when I was three and that’s where I grew up. I attended bible class and church most Sundays and was active in the Boys Brigade.

I wouldn’t say that my parents were devoutly religious, but they certainly believed and attended church regularly. My mother wanted me to become a Presbyterian minister when I was a teenager.

I didn’t turn my back on religion, I just lost interest.

My late wife Susan was a devout Catholic. A fundamental part of humanism is inclusivity. My view is that everyone is entitled to believe whatever they want to believe, so she had her beliefs and I had mine. We didn’t really discuss it.

We have four children (young adults now) whom I brought up alone after Susan died in 2007.

Although they were brought up Catholic, I never specifically discussed religion or humanism with them, preferring instead to let them think for themselves and make their own decisions.

My eldest daughter is now a member of Humanists UK and recently trained as a Humanist Pastoral Care Volunteer.

She goes into prisons and hospices, which is a great thing to do because if you are non-religious and in a hospice or hospital, they ask you what religion you are, and if you say ‘none’, there’s no support or pastoral care.

Are there regular gatherings and meetings, like there are in other faiths?

Humanism isn’t congregational, by which I mean we don’t meet to ‘practice’ humanism and we don’t have a dedicated meeting place. There’s no such thing as practicing humanism. We are more into learning, knowledge and debate and discussion. We have lots of active groups that meet and discuss things such as human rights, equality, environmental issues… whatever.

We also have plenty of social events. But there is no requirement to attend or participate.

What are the common misconceptions about humanism?

The main misconception is that humanists are anti-religious and want to cancel religion, when actually it’s the opposite of that. Humanists favour a secular society – not a non-religious society – and a fair and equal society that respects and protects the rights of all to follow and express their beliefs while preventing any one group imposing their beliefs on another.

The coordinator of Northern Ireland Humanists is also the secretary of the Inter Faith Forum which works to promote mutual understanding and a multi-cultural and pluralist society.

Do humanists believe that people have a soul?

No, because there is no evidence for the existence of a soul. Humanists believe that this is the only life we have, there is no afterlife, and this is why most humanists focus on the one life they have to make it the best possible for themselves and all life on our planet.

A lot of people think that humanism is very sterile and logic based – and it can be. My personal view is that you should only believe in things that you have evidence for and I would say that because we don’t have any evidence for a soul, then there isn’t one.

We make up our minds on reason, evidence and experience, but we also keep an open mind. We are very open to saying, okay, if evidence comes along we’ll change our minds.

Is it possible to be a humanist and yet believe that we have a soul?

Absolutely. There’s no test or entrance exam. There’s no rules on what you can and cannot believe. It’s just a frame of mind. There’s no dogma in humanism. If you think that there may be such a thing as the soul, that doesn’t mean you can’t be a humanist.

For more info: www.humanism.org.uk and facebook.com/NIhumanists

What I have learned

1: Life is short and it’s the only one you have. Make the most of every day and be kind.

2: There is no meaning or purpose in the universe waiting to be discovered. Meaning and purpose in your life is something you can create for yourself.

3: Recognise that your opinions are not always right. So examine your opinions and don’t be afraid to change your mind. Teach your children how to think for themselves. Allow them to make their own choices and support them when they do.

4: My daughters taught me how hard daily life as a woman can be. So it’s important to stand up for the women in your life and challenge misogyny whenever you see it.

5: Grief is the price we pay for love. It is love that has nowhere left to go. Grief is not something you have to ‘get over’, but it is something you can learn to live with.