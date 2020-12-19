I Did ‘Not Shade’ LeAnn Rimes on ‘Masked Singer’

No troubles here! Brandi Glanville clarified her opinions about LeAnn Rimes competing on The Masked Singer after some lovers claimed she was remaining impolite in her pre-exhibit tweet.

The “One Way Ticket” singer (or The Sunlight) was named year 4’s winner on Wednesday, December 16. In advance of the finale and her major expose, the Serious Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 48, weighed on the Rimes’ participation in the series.

“Hope my young ones reward mother The Sunshine Leanne Rines [sic] wins the masked singer tonight #Spitfire,” she tweeted on Wednesday.

The actuality star’s reviews came two months immediately after she uncovered on Twitter that she believed that the musician, 38, was “100 percent” The Sun.

“Although my little ones say no way because she informed them that she would never do this demonstrate for the reason that it was soooo beneath her,” Glanville wrote in Oct about her children’s stepmother.

Now, even so, Glanville has clarified that she was actually a supporter of Rimes on the opposition and her tweets about her profitable have been not malicious.

“First of all I did not shade or diss lean rimes [sic],” the Famously One alum wrote by way of Twitter on Thursday, December 17. “I rooted for her to acquire.”

The previous Bravo star discussed that Rimes “clearly explained to my youngsters that she’d never do the clearly show to continue to keep factors a solution since they have major mouths.”

Glanville mentioned that the “Can’t Battle the Moonlight” singer “deserved to gain [and] I’m glad she won” right before telling fans to “stop studying into s–t!”

The Ingesting and Dating author was married to Eddie Cibrian from 2001 to 2010. The pair share sons Mason, 16, and Jake, 12. Glanville introduced their separation in July 2009 soon after Us Weekly broke the news that Cibrian, 47, was owning an affair with Rimes.

The Choose Two actor and the “How Do I Live” singer satisfied although filming Lifetime’s Northern Lights.

Rimes, for her part, was married to backup dancer Dean Sheremet for 7 a long time when she started out observing Cibrian. The pair identified as it quits immediately after information broke of her infidelity. She and Cibrian then married in April 2011.

The Ingesting and Tweeting writer has spoken brazenly about her strained romance with Rimes and Cibrian given that the scandal. Their feud appeared to fizzle out in April 2018, when Glanville unveiled on Twitter that “the a few of us sat and talked for hrs hashed every thing out.” She later included, “The feud with @leannrimes Eddie and I is more than.”

Earlier this year, nevertheless, tensions started out once more amid the coronavirus pandemic, just after Glanville claimed that the couple saved her from looking at her youngsters.

“I acquired the boys back right now. I nevertheless will under no circumstances comprehend why we all really do not stay collectively in [their] mansion with me in the visitor dwelling so we can the two be with our young children,” she wrote by way of Instagram in March. “Guess I’m just even more included or eradicated.”

Hear to Acquiring True with the Housewives, your 1-cease vacation spot for Housewives information and exceptional interviews

