Robert De Niro has addressed Donald Trump’s current US election reduction, asserting that the existing POTUS has”a screw loose”.

Trump dropped out on another term at the White House into his Democratic rival Joe Biden, who is sworn in as the 46th president of the USA about January 20, 2021. But, Trump is to concede — has pledged to pursue legal action on what he thinks to be”illegal votes”.

De Niro, that has been highly critical of this president before, voiced his”relief” within the outcome in a dialogue with MSNBC, where he touched upon Trump’s management of this coronavirus pandemic.

“I believe there is a screw loose . He [Trump] simply does not get it. If had completed what he should have done for the virus, then he could have won this election. I would not be pleased about it, but he could have done anything right,” Robert De Niro claims roughly Pres. Trump’s tackling of Covid-19 pic.twitter.com/WVwsA4Jvqh

— MSNBC (@MSNBC) November 10, 2020

“I believe there is a twist loose there. [Trump] simply does not have it,” he explained. “If he had done that which he should have done for the virus, then he could have won this election. I would not be glad about it, but he would have done something correct. He did not even know how to do this.”

The actor went on to state that”certain individuals just understand how to do things using a felonious intent”. It’s possible to see the clip over.

Back in May,” De Niro asserted that Trump”did not care” the number of people lost their lives to COVID, while hiring the president that a”lunatic”.

“It is appalling, it is appalling. He wishes to become re-electedhe does not care how many folks die,” he told the BBC, including:”And also the folks he wants to care for are the folks he’s the very disdain because he can care less about these ”

Last weekend’s election outcome has been celebrated by many of figures in the worlds of audio, TV and movie, including the likes of Billie Eilish, Mick Jagger, Alec Baldwin, Lady Gaga along with Spike Lee.