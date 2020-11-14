I am blessed to get other girls to talk about pregnancy with

Emma Roberts seems”very blessed” to have other girls around her she is able to talk her pregnancy using.

Emma Roberts

The’American Horror Story’ star is expecting her first child, a boy, together with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund, also has stated she does not feel overwhelmed at the possibility of being a first-time mom, since she has lots of female family and friends that are moms and are serving her throughout the procedure.

She explained:”One of my very best girlfriends she is up every 2 hours so literally we’ll be like, once I can not sleep we’re texting. She is like,’I am feeding the infant,’ and I am like,’Help me . What about that? Oh my God I forgot to get ribbons, burp cloths, where would I get this?’ It has been nice to get other girls to speak to who are moving through this.”

Emma also feels”thankful” and”blessed” to become pregnant through this”mad year”, as focusing on her following chapter has assisted her take her head from the drawbacks of 2020, like the coronavirus pandemic.

She added:”To be in a position to have anything else to concentrate on and also have anything to be excited about so I feel really, really blessed. I am just very eager to meet himit’s just like edge of my chair expectation.”

The’Scream Queens’ celebrity also joked she is”less pregnant as folks believe” because she can move around relatively nicely, but has started becoming tired”halfway up the staircase”.

During an appearance on’The Drew Barrymore Show’, she explained:”[I’m] less blessed as people believe but [I am] really pregnant.

“I have hit the point in which like halfway up the staircase I must sit down occasionally and possibly tears rolls down a few times every week.”