“I am a really lucky guy”

Sylvester Stallone has joined the cast of The Suicide Squadthat the celebrity has verified.

The DC film has been led by James Gunn and is now set for launch in britain on August 6, 2021.

Stallone shared with the information in a now-deleted movie on his Instagram accounts, prior to submitting a screenshot of a post declaring his casting into a different article. “Working on this unbelievable Manager with this amazing job has made this an remarkable year,” it. “I am a really blessed guy to be surrounded by such talent”

Gunn also verified the star was recruited, submitting a selfie of this group in his Instagram page. “Constantly love working with my buddy @officialslystallone & our job now on #TheSuicideSquad was no exception,” he explained.

“Regardless of Sly having an iconic film star, many people still do not have any clue what an incredible actor this man is.”

No specifics regarding Stallone’s character are demonstrated yet. He’ll appear at The Suicide Squad together with the likes of Margot Robbie, Idris Elba and Pete Davidson.

Meanwhile, the Gunn lately resisted the possible departure of several significant DC characters from the upcoming film. “From The Suicide Squad, a few of the characters wind up being great, some wind up being horrible,” he explained in a meeting.

“They do not only get in battles and say they are likely to kill one another, they do get in battles and kill each other. You truly don’t understand who is going to live and who is likely to die. I had been given complete liberty to kill anybody — and I mean anybody — DC.”