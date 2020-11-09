I Am A Celeb 2020: Contestants, Location, News

It Is the time of year , as Well as Coronavirus Can Not stop it I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here!

Is again, albeit not in precisely the exact same manner as before.

Due to this outbreak, contestants will not be heading to the jungle this season. Rather, I am A Celeb 2020 would be Occurring at the ruins of Gwrych Castle at Abergele, a city in the county of Conwy, Wales.

The show will kick off Sunday 15th November. Nowadays nonetheless ITV has affirmed that”one among this throw” had tested positive for Covid-19 and had been self-isolating however they did not disclose who. We’ll update you if we understand more.

So, who is at the line-up for I am A Celeb this past year? From writer and author Giovanna Fletcher to writer and broadcaster Victoria Derbyshire, here is everything you want to learn about this season’s contestants…

Sir Mo Farah

37-year old Mo has become easily the most influential British track and field athlete at contemporary Olympic Games history along with four championships, carrying the 2012 and 2016 golden gongs in either the 5000m and 10,000m. Fans have elevated worries regarding how his involvement in I am A Celeb will influence his training to its 10,000m in the rescheduled Tokyo Games next year.

Giovanna Fletcher

Giovanna gifts the CBeebies collection The Baby Club and has written a Lot of books, such as Happy Mum, Happy Baby: My Adventures Into Motherhood. Giovanna has ever been open about fertility and motherhood, from anguish with polycystic ovary syndrome . She’s married to previous McFly penis Tom Fletcher together with whom she has three kids.

Jessica Plummer

Jess is best known for her character as Chantelle Atkins on EastEnders; a function That Was commended for highlighting the Problem of domestic violence and its increase throughout the Coronavirus lockdown (that Resulted in her personality’s widely-publicised departure ). Before that, she was a part of the woman ring Neon Jungle, whose record peaked at number eight on the UK Albums Chart. She’s a mother to four-year-old daughter Noa.

Hollie Arnold

26-year old Hollie is an parasport athlete that won her fourth successive javelin world name in the 2019 Earth Para-Athletics Championships, also won a gold medal in the Rio Paralympic Games at 2016. Hollie has been the youngest-ever area athlete to compete at the Paralympics/Olympics, elderly only 13 in the 2008 Beijing Summer Paralympics. She had been given an MBE at 2017.

Beverley Callard

Beverley, 63, is best known for her role as Liz McDonald on Coronation Street who began playing 1989. This past year, she declared she will be leaving the soap 2021 later 30 years. She’s been available about her struggle with depression.

Victoria Derbyshire

Victoria is a award-winning writer, winning a Bafta for’greatest TV news policy’ at 2017, also won the Royal Television Society’s network secretary of this interview and year of the year awards from 2018. Back in 2015, Victoria shared that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer also could be with a mastectomy.

Vernon Kay

Vernon Kay, respectively 46, is married to Tess Daly together with whom he has two brothers. He’s a former BBC Radio 1 and T4 presenter, in Addition to the ex-host of all ITV shows such as All Star Family Fortunes, Conquer the Star along with Splash!

Jordan North

30-year old Jordan hosts Radio 1 lunchtime series from Fridays to Sundays, in Addition to the podcast Assist I Sexted My Boss. He began as a researcher because of fellow campmate Victoria Derbyshire on BBC Radio 5 Live.

AJ Pritchard

You Might reevaluate the prior Strictly Come Dancing celebrity as the brother of Love Island contestant Curtis Pritchard. He’s allegedly the contestant that has been diagnosed using COVID-19.

Shane Richie

56-year old Shane is best known for playing with Kat Slater’s husband’s Alfie Moon in EastEnders off and on 2002 and 2019. He’s also turned into a game show host and West End singer and actress.