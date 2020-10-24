Hurricane Epsilon anticipated to stay overseas but may push waves in Atlantic Canada

HALIFAX – Hurricane Epsilon is predicted to remain far abroad as it goes towards the southern Grand Banks now, however, the storm will likely create huge waves across the southern beaches of Nova Scotia and Newfoundland later tonight into Sunday.

The Canadian Hurricane Centre in Halifax states the Category 1 storm was generating maximum sustained winds in 140 kilometres per hour because it entered Canadian waters instantly.

However, the storm was approximately 800 kilometres from Halifax the early because it turned into the northeast to a route which had been expected to remain well south of Newfoundland.

As a consequence, Epsilon isn’t anticipated to get any actual effect on property, but the sea dip along the southern border of Nova Scotia can observe waves reaching a few metres tonight and to Sunday.

The biggest waves hitting the shore are expected across the southern Avalon Peninsula in southern Newfoundlandwhere waves of four to seven metres have been anticipated.

Collars are estimated to attain three to four yards across Newfoundland’s south shore, between the Burin Peninsula and west to Port aux Basques.

Meanwhile, the gale- into storm-force winds are expected across the southern border of the Grand Banks, in which the waves can reach around 12 metres)

This report from The Canadian Press was initially released Oct. 24, 2020.