Hunt for mum and her 3 children who disappeared on Xmas Eve

A research is ongoing for a mum who vanished on Xmas Eve along with her three young ones in Scotland.

Iona Whyte, 38, was final viewed in the early several hours of December 24.

She is thought to have remaining an handle on Garrison Road, in Montrose, Angus, in between 2am and 3am.

She has been been documented lacking together with her three little ones Errol, age 4, and James, and Mary, both one particular.

The mum is described as staying of a slender establish, about 5ft 7in and has shoulder-length brown hair. It is unfamiliar what she was putting on at the time she went missing.

Scottish police are now appealing for data about her whereabouts.

Inspector David Gibson claimed: ‘We are becoming ever more anxious for Iona and her children’s welfare and are eager to trace them as shortly as feasible.

‘If you have any facts about their whereabouts, you should call Police as quickly as probable on 101 quoting incident 0351 of 24th December.

‘If Iona is reading through this media enchantment she is requested to make get in touch with with her household or police and allow them know they are harmless and perfectly.’

