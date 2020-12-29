Hulu Snags Lee Daniels’ “Billie Holiday getaway”

Hulu has reportedly acquired “The Paperboy” and “Precious” director Lee Daniels’ “The United States vs. Billie Holiday” in accordance to Deadline.

Suzan-Lori Parks adapted Johann Hari’s novel with the film starring Andra Working day as the famous jazz singer. The tale deals with the time the singer was targeted by the Federal Office of Narcotics. An undercover sting operation was led by agent Jimmy Fletcher (Trevante Rhodes), a person with whom she experienced a tumultuous affair.

The film experienced been scheduled for a February 26th 2021 theatrical launch by means of Paramount Pics – that means it would make it in time for Oscar season eligibility.

Even so, the trade claims the offer with Paramount never ever shut, and so it hasn’t been identified nonetheless irrespective of whether a Paramount theatrical launch will be component of the new offer with Hulu which is claimed to be really worth far more than double what Paramount available.

Paramount could however have some hand in the film’s release even though as they have been concerned in the output on re-shoots. Hulu evidently nevertheless would like the movie to qualify for awards time and trailers, and internet marketing materials is ready to go.

Hulu has performed day-and-date streaming theatrical promotions with Neon in the previous and acquired “Happiest Season” from Tristar Images which it launched this Thanksgiving. This will be a first with Paramount if they do a day-and-date streaming theatrical run.