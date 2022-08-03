Hulu Plans: How Much Does Hulu Cost? Plans, Pricing, Channels, and More in 2022

The Hulu streaming service can be ideal for you if you want to stop using a cable. Whether you want to access live TV channels or stream on-demand video, the Hulu price, which starts at just $7/mo., and the plans meet your needs for a streamer. It’s actually one of the streaming providers that is most cost-effective.

The free, ad-supported Hulu plan and the Hulu (No Ads) plan both give you access to the service’s on-demand movies and television shows. Additionally, the streaming service has two live TV options: Hulu + Live TV plan and Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV plan, both of which give users access to more than 85 local and cable channels in addition to the whole on-demand catalogue.

Whether you’re a sports enthusiast, a news junkie, or you just want to watch this week’s episode of your favourite TV show, the live TV option is fantastic. Additionally, customers have the option to pay a little bit more for an ad-free experience for both the normal streaming service and the live TV bundle.

Hulu Costs How Much?

So, what is the monthly cost of Hulu? There are many Hulu packages, to be sure. In reality, there are only two basic types of streaming: on-demand streaming and streaming while watching live TV. You have the choice to spend a little more to remove the advertising in each of those categories or save a little money by keeping them. This means that no matter what you’re looking for, a Hulu plan will undoubtedly meet your budget.

Additionally, it means that using Hulu to replace your cable subscription would unquestionably result in cost savings for you. Hulu + Live TV costs only $70 a month, which is competitive with many of the big cable providers. You aren’t given access to Hulu’s streaming library, though! Here is a summary of each of Hulu’s plans:

Deals and Promotions on Hulu

The Disney Bundle promotion is the most well-liked Hulu offer. Subscribers can combine Hulu + Live TV and Disney+ for $70 per month while paying $76 per month to remove advertising. For $14 per month, you can also bundle Hulu with Disney+ and ESPN+, but live TV channels are not included.

When compared to purchasing individual subscriptions to the streaming services, each of these packages offers substantial monthly savings.

For the duration of their academic career, college students can also benefit from a student discount. Hulu is available to them for just $2 per month. Ads will be there and students will only get access to the on-demand library, but for students who are strapped for cash, this is a fantastic value.

Live Tv Channels on Hulu

Many of the major channels you’d find with a typical cable bundle are available on Hulu with Live TV. Both Hulu’s ad-supported and ad-free live TV packages include:

High-profile news outlets including MSNBC, HLM, Fox News, CNBC, CNN, and ESPN News

Top sports networks like NBCSN, CBS, FS1, FS2, TNT, and ESPN

Kids’ programming on Universal Kids, Disney Junior, Disney Channel, and Cartoon Network

A&E, Bravo, Discovery Channel, E!, Food Network, HGTV, History Channel, National Geographic, TLC, Freeform, and other prominent channels, including ABC, CBS, NBC, The CW, A&E, Bravo,

The firm now provides the Disney Bundle, which starts at $14/mo and includes the standard on-demand Hulu service, Disney+, and ESPN+ if you want some more sports and entertainment programmes. The combined price of the three services, if bought separately, would be $22 per month. A $70 monthly subscription is also available for Hulu + Live TV and the Disney Bundle.

Live TV channels on Hulu

With Hulu + Live TV, you gain access to local news and sports networks in many cities in addition to all the national stations. On the Hulu website, enter your zip code to see exactly which local channels you’ll have access to. For users who wish to completely replace their current cable service, the ability to live-stream local channels is one of Hulu’s biggest selling advantages.

Using an HD digital antenna is an additional method of getting access to local channels.

Do you belong on Hulu?

Anyone wishing to switch to a live TV streaming provider should consider Hulu. Hulu’s flexibility with regard to spending and content is one of its biggest benefits. By choosing whether or not to have commercials on programmes and movies, premium channels, or extra features, you may tailor your monthly cost.

Hulu also provides two live TV options, providing you access to more than 85 channels, plus Hulu channels for on-demand video, and even more, if you choose to purchase add-ons if you’re searching for something that more closely mimics your cable bundle

Hulu + Live TV is definitely the best option for you if you want flexibility and a powerful streaming alternative to your cable package. Your budget will determine the ideal Hulu package for you, but everyone can find something.

