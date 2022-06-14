Hulu Handmaids Tale Season 5: Everything You Need to Know!

The release date for the fifth season of Hulu’s famous dystopian series The Handmaid’s Tale has just been announced. On September 14, 2022, the series will return for its fifth season. Several fresh photos from the upcoming season were also revealed along with the release date.

June will suffer the consequences of killing Commander Waterford in Season 5 of The Handmaid’s Tale. June will battle to reinvent her identity and purpose in the aftermath of the previous season’s events. Meanwhile, as Gilead’s reach expands across Canada, the bereaved Serena will try to increase her reputation in Toronto. Commander Lawrence will also collaborate with Aunt Lydia in Season 5 to transform Gilead and come to power. June, Luke, and Moira will continue their journey to find and save June’s daughter Hannah while fighting Gilead from afar.

What’s on The Horizon for June? Season 5

The Handmaid’s Tale will answer that question when it returns this autumn, according to Hulu’s announcement. The latest casting rumor indicates that the drama will undergo significant changes, as Alexis Bledel has decided not to reprise her role as Emily (formerly called Ofglen).

Even before season 4 began, Hulu renewed the award-winning drama for a fifth season. June Osborne (Elisabeth Moss) eventually got her revenge on Commander Fred Waterford in the startling climax, which concluded on a major cliffhanger (Joseph Fiennes).

Season 5 of The Handmaid’s Tale is expected to focus on the ramifications of June’s actions, as well as Serena Waterford’s pregnancy (Yvonne Strahovski). Her decisions will have a major impact on her husband Luke (O. T. Fagbenle) and best friend Moira (Moira Wiley).

June, formerly known in Gilead as Offred, is seen in a new photograph clad in white, in contrast to Serena. June, on the other hand, does not appear to be at ease. Her mouth curled into a scowl as her gaze connected with the audience. June is ready for a fight after the assassination of Commander Waterford.

The Handmaid’s Tale was first broadcast on Hulu in 2017. June, the protagonist of the series, is played by Elisabeth Moss. Serena is played by Yvonne Strahovski in the series. Bradley Whitford, Max Minghella, O-T Fagbenle, Samira Wiley, Ann Dowd, Madeline Brewer, Amanda Brugel, and Sam Jaeger star alongside Strahovski and Moss in the series.

MGM Television is the studio behind The Handmaid’s Tale. Moss, Bruce Miller, Warren Littlefield, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, Eric Tuchman, Yahlin Chang, Rachel Skukert, Sheila Hockin, John Weber, Frank Siracusa, Steve Stark, and Kim Todd are executive producers on the show.

Season 5 of The Handmaid’s Tale will release on Hulu on September 14, 2022, as previously stated. On the streamer, new episodes will be released every Wednesday. Take a peek at the first look photographs below in the meantime:

The Season’s Vibe Is Determined by First-Look Images.

Hulu also released first-look photographs from Season Five along with the release date announcement.

Serena seemed to be in a state of sadness. June arranged and carried out an unsanctioned execution of her husband, Fred, in the Season Four finale, which was orchestrated by June and carried out by other former Gilead women. Serena is expecting a child.

June is shown casting another of her famous steely glares, indicating that her mission to deconstruct Gilead is far from complete.

Just to Refresh My Memory, What Happened in Season 4?

June and other maids attempt to smuggle children out of Gilead in Season Four, which opens with a heroic expedition. Here are a handful of the more terrible scenes from her account.

June and a group of handmaids successfully flee Gilead with 86 children. They take refuge in a Commanders’ home as fugitives, where they meet his teenage wife, Esther Keyes (Mckenna Grace). Esther becomes a handmaid after her detention.

June is apprehended, imprisoned, and tortured. Hannah (Jordana Blake), June’s daughter, is imprisoned and held in a glass cage as part of the torture. Hannah has no idea who June is, June realises.

June and the other handmaids are released from prison and board a van bound for a “breeding colony.” They manage to flee by holding Lydia down, but only June and Janine survive. They board a freight train bound for Chicago, the battleground.

June is saved after an explosion in Chicago by an international worker, who happens to be Moira. She is later sent to Canada, where she rejoins her husband and second daughter, Nichole.

Serena learns she’s expecting a child and, as a result, wants to unite with Fred, who is also in Canada. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, creator Bruce Miller acknowledged that Fred is the father.

June testifies against Fred and Serena Waterford in Canada.

Fred understands he won’t be able to return to Gilead securely, so he promises to share Gilead’s secrets with the international community in exchange for immunity.

Season 5 Spoilers, on The Other Hand? the Show’s Creator Hinted to Something.

Season 5 is “like ‘Sophie’s Choice: The Series'” for June, according to Miller, “in that you’re going on with someone who’s made these terrible choices.”

“Will we be able to return to normal, or will we have to go on to something new?” June is now in this state. She’s done something horrible, or she believes she’s done something irreversible. “Will she be able to respond?” Miller revealed to EW.

