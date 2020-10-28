Entertainment

Hugh Jackman Stays Safe in Face Mask While Out on Bike Ride

October 28, 2020
1 Min Read
Hugh Jackman Stays Safe in Face Mask While Out on Bike Ride

Hugh Jackman is getting in some exercise!

The 52-year-old The Greatest Showman actor started off his day with a bike ride on Tuesday morning (October 20) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Hugh Jackman

Hugh stayed safe in a face mask and helmet while wearing a hoodie from his coffee company The Laughing Brand.

A few days later, Hugh looked handsome in an overcoat while taking his dogs Dali and Allegra for a walk.

Over the weekend, Hugh took to Instagram to share a couple of pics during a trip to the beach with his dogs.

“This is Fall! #endlesssummer #dali #allegra,” Hugh captioned the below post.

Hugh is starring in a new commercial for the Australian footwear and clothing brand R.M. Williams and he wears nothing but a pair of boots in the ad.

About the author

View All Posts
Mary  Woods

Mary  Woods

Mary Woods is very close to TV programs and series and spend his most of the time on the TV screen and rest on writing blogs from those serials to TheNewsPocket. And make you updated about every single update in this section.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment