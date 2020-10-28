Hugh Jackman Stays Safe in Face Mask While Out on Bike Ride

Hugh Jackman is getting in some exercise!

The 52-year-old The Greatest Showman actor started off his day with a bike ride on Tuesday morning (October 20) in New York City.

Hugh stayed safe in a face mask and helmet while wearing a hoodie from his coffee company The Laughing Brand.

A few days later, Hugh looked handsome in an overcoat while taking his dogs Dali and Allegra for a walk.

Over the weekend, Hugh took to Instagram to share a couple of pics during a trip to the beach with his dogs.

“This is Fall! #endlesssummer #dali #allegra,” Hugh captioned the below post.

Hugh is starring in a new commercial for the Australian footwear and clothing brand R.M. Williams and he wears nothing but a pair of boots in the ad.