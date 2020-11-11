Hugh Grant’d Coronavirus & Shows What Happens to Him

Hugh Grant disclosed he was diagnosed with Coronavirus in the start of the pandemic and advised that The Late Show’s Stephen Colbert about his encounter.

“It began as just an extremely strange syndrome in which I kept breaking to a horrible sweat,” that the 60-year old celebrity said. “It was just like a poncho of perspiration, embarrassing indeed. Afterward my eyeballs felt about three sizes too large and also this…a sense as if a huge person was sitting in my torso, Harvey Weinstein or somebody.”

Hugh subsequently said he finally lost his sense of smell, a trademark symptom of this virus.

“By then people were only beginning to speak about that a symptom,” he explained. “And I started sniffing flowers, nothing. And you also get increasingly distressed. I began sniffing in trash cans. You understand, you would like to tease strangers’ armpits since you can’t smell anything”

“I finally went home and that I kissed my spouse ‘s Chanel No. 5 straight in my head,” Hugh added. “Could not smell something, however that I did go blind”

There’s some optimistic news concerning the Coronavirus vaccine.