Hugh Grant shows coronavirus battle plus a few bizarre signs

Hugh Grant has shown he captured coronavirus during the first days of the outbreak – and it gave him a few very odd symptoms.

The Four Weddings and a Funeral star along with his spouse caught the virus from February, admitting that he fought to have the ability to conceal and his eyeballs were”three sizes too large”.

“It began as just an extremely strange syndrome in which I kept breaking to a horrible perspiration,” he advised Show host Stephen Colbert.

View Hugh Grant talk about his bizarre coronavirus symptoms from the movie player over.

“It had been just like a poncho of perspiration, embarrassing indeed. Subsequently my eyeballs felt about three sizes too large and also this… a sense as if a huge person was sitting in my torso, Harvey Weinstein or somebody.”

Camera IconHugh Grant stated that he tested positive to coronavirus antibodies a month. Charge: The late Show/CBS

Grant explained that was accompanied by a reduction of smell.

” I began urinating flowers, nothing whatsoever. And you also get increasingly distressed. I began sniffing in trash cans” He explained.

“You knowyou wish to tease strangers’ armpits since you simply can’t smell anything. I finally went home and that I sprayed my spouse’s Chanel No. 5 straight in my head. Could not smell something, but that I did go blind”

Grant advised Colbert he just realised that the disease was coronavirus following he had a positive antibody test.

“I have had an antibody test, just a month past. I’ve these antibodies, therefore I understand that is exactly what it had been.”

Grant isn’t the only star to have endured bizarre coronavirus symptoms.

Actor Alyssa Milano stated he began losing her hair after having diagnosed with March.

“One cleanup. That is my baldness from COVID-19. Put on a damn mask,” she explained in a video published on Twitter

In a different tweet published in August, Milano stated she was “morbidly ill” using coronavirus.