Hugh Grant Admits He Thought Renee Zellweger As Bridget Jones Was ‘A Stretch’

“There was a full scandal about why isn’t really this a British actress?”

Hugh Grant admitted there have been some fears getting Renee Zellweger play the titular character of “Bridget Jones’ Diary.”

In a new BBC documentary termed “Staying Bridget Jones,” the actor discovered how he initially reacted to the American actress using on the British purpose in the 2001 film adaptation of Helen Fielding’s novel.

“There was a whole scandal about why isn’t really this a British actress?” Hugh started. “I didn’t know Renee Zellweger, and a Texan actively playing a British character, it did seem like a extend.”

The “The Undoing” star, 60, went on to say her very first try was “very good” but it was “startling” how much she sounded like Princess Margaret.

“She was advised to form of, perfectly she thought she greater loosen it up a bit,” he ongoing. “Then she came in and it was Princess Margaret having had a stroke. But a 7 days afterwards it was bang on.”

“Bridget Jones’ Diary” turned an international strike, grossing about $280 million around the globe and nabbing a Very best Actress Oscar nomination for Renee.

Both of those Hugh and Renee would reprise their roles for the film’s 2004 sequel referred to as “Bridget Jones: The Edge of Explanation.”

Previously this thirty day period, Hugh opened up about his enduring friendship with Renee.

“I enjoy Renee, she’s just one of the number of actresses I have not fallen out with,” he admitted on SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cagle Show.”

“We bought on pretty nicely together and we even now exchange very long email messages,” he additional. “Hers in distinct, at the very least 70 internet pages every single, exciting stuff, but really hard to decipher. She’s a properly fantastic egg and a genius.”

In the same job interview, Hugh said he would take into consideration returning as Daniel Cleaver in a different sequel to “Bridget Jones’ Diary.”