HUD Secretary Ben Carson Tests Positive For COVID-19 Following White House Election Party

Like Most other members of Their Trump Government, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson has tested positive for the coronavirus, NBC News reported Monday (Nov. 9).

Besides Carson and several White House aides, such as Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows, tested positive last week for COVID-19.

CBS News also reports that Carson is your 2nd senior staffer who attended an event in the White House on election night which has tested positive for the coronavirus.

“Secretary Carson is in great spirits and feels blessed to gain access to powerful therapeutics which help and markedly accelerate his healing,” Carson’s Deputy Chief of Staff Coalter Baker, advised the socket.

Since the White House attempts to follow who came in touch with Carson at the past couple of months, it was widely reported that the 69-year recently attended a fundraiser a couple of weeks back in Virginia to get Bob Good who ran won his first chair to Congress. Nearly all people in attendance didn’t use protective masks and photographs have been leaked out of the event revealing Carson speaking with different guests at night.

RELATED: Herman Cain Dies of COVID-19 After Attending Trump’s Tulsa Rally

This identification includes instant ideas about former Republican candidate along with Trump supporter Herman Cain who perished July 30 in 74-years old. Cain was initially hospitalized using COVID-19 after attending a rally to President Donald Trump at Tulsa about June 20. At eight Trump advance staff staffers who attended that rally in Tulsa tested positive for COVID-19. Several of these didn’t wear masks in attendance.

Cain’s final public appearance was allegedly in Trump’s June 20 Tulsa rally. From July 2, he had been hospitalized and died prior to the close of the month. He left behind a wife, two children and many grandchildren.

Nowadays, President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris started their transition strategy by means of a 12-penis coronavirus job force. During a media conference on Monday, Nov. 9,” Biden especially emphasized the significance of wearing a mask for a means to save additional lives.