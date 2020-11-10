HUD Secretary Ben Carson Tests Positive For COVID-19

It appears like much more not-so-good news has come from this Trump government. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Dr. Ben Carson, 69, is among the most recent members near the president’s government to examine positive for the coronavirus. HUD deputy chief of personnel Coalter Baker stated he

“is in great spirits and feels blessed to gain access to powerful therapeutics which help and markedly accelerate his recovery”

Dr. Ben Carson is currently a part of the White House coronavirus job force but has been allegedly seen with no mask through the Oct. 30 Trump rally at Michigan.

It is based on the heels of many White House staffers and near associates of their Donald Trump government testing positive for COVID-19. Lately, Mark Meadows, who’s the president’s chief of staff, also disclosed his disease into a close set of consultants.

Click To buy Your Tickets Click To buy Your Tickets

The president and White House was criticized for hosting large parties amid the outbreak, 1 occasion being known as a”super-spreader occasion” from the nation’s leading infectious disease specialist, Dr. Anthony Fauci.

In accordance with the World Health Organization, America includes a spike in COVID-19 instances )

Can you think the White House should cease using occasions in a bid to slow the virus? Share your ideas with us under.