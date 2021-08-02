Huawei unveiled an array of devices last week including Smart Selection Dessmann Smart Door Lock. It is now available via Huawei’s official shopping platform Vmall along with some discount offers.

Smart Selection Dessmann Smart Door Lock is an innovative and robust safety gadget that can prevent unauthorized entry into the house with the help of its security features. The door opening track record data can be recorded and the data can be shared with persons within the user’s network. Moreover, it can be remotely controlled through the Huawei Smart Life app.

Huawei Smart Selection Dessmann Smart Door Lock pricing and discount

Interestingly, the smart door lock can also manage other smart devices that are committed to it. There is a one-tap feature that enables users to switch off lights, wireless speakers, and other connected devices. It comes with an alarm or defense mode activated when you press a combination of buttons.

Apart from these, there is also an emergency quick opening handle that could be used in case of an emergency.

The Huawei smart lock sports a bridge design and has as many as six unlocking methods with the Huawei smart card. It uses a Huawei wallet locks and unlocks the device with the help of a connected smartphone. Interestingly, users will be able to lock the device even when their smartphone is not powered through options like Fingerprint scanner, Password Code protection, unlocking via a key, double passwords or a temporary password.

Huawei Smart Selection Dessmann Smart Door Lock comes with a price tag of CNY 1,699 ($263) including a discount of CNY 100 ($15). In the offer period, the buyer will get a 5000 mAh Dessmann lithium battery with a price tag of CNY 199 ($31). Huawei will ship the device for free.