According to chelated news, Huawei MateBook 16 will get a global launch. The laptop was first announced exclusively for the Chinese market in May but now, it seems it will launch globally shortly with prices starting from €1,099 (around $1,274) for the Ryzen 5 model and €1,199 (around $1,390) for the Ryzen 7 model.

Huawei calls this MateBook its “first high-performance notebook”. It is powered by AMD’s latest Ryzen 5000 series laptop processors. There is a choice of either a Ryzen 5800H or a 5600H. The processor is paired with 16 GB RAM and 512 GB of NVMe storage and connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.1 and Wi-Fi 6 support.

Huawei MateBook 16 will be released globally

The MateBook 16 is a 16 inches IPS panel with a 2520 x 1680 pixel resolution which works out to a 3:2 aspect ratio. Around the screen, there is a typically thin Huawei laptop bezel, helped by the fact that its 720p webcam is hidden inside the keyboard. If Huawei’s previous laptops are anything to go by, that is likely to be great for keeping the screen bezels small but could make for a terrible nostril focused angle for video calls.

A fingerprint sensor is built into the power button. The gadget comes with two USB-A sockets, two USB-C sockets, a full size HDMI port, and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. The laptop is backed up by an 84 Wh battery through a 135W USB-C power adaptor.

Other features include dual mics and dual front-firing 2W speakers, Huawei Share support, and others. As of now, Huawei has not specified any release dates or markets prior to publication. It only confirmed that the gadget will be initially available in “select markets in Western Europe.”