Huawei joins hand with WDC Networks to offer solar power generation solutions in Brazil

According to the latest news, Huawei has partnered with WDC Networks for supplying solar generation solutions using artificial intelligence and high performance optimizers with lithium batteries. Huawei has revealed that the partnership agreement was brokered through HDT Energy, which is a business division of HDT International. HDT Energy will handle the logistics of this partnership while will WDC distribute products to over 12,000 integrators.

Huawei said in a statement, that the partnership will focus on supplying solar generation solutions to households, businesses, and distributed generation plants. The company also revealed Brazilian inverters market will be its main base with over 30 percent share.

Traditionally, WDC is a distributor of IP and wireless equipment for telecommunication operators and internet service providers in Brazil. Last year, it started distributing solar equipment from Canadian Solar, Germany’s AE Solar and SMA, and local player Froniusas.

Brazil’s growing solar power energy imports its main ingredients from Chinese manufacturers. Chinese companies had started operating in this segment in 2016. As per Huawei, there are more than 4 GW in Brazil solar energy projects supplied with its Fusion solution. It is estimated that there are a total of around 70 medium to large projects.

Huawei director of channels and sales for Latin America, Fábio Mendes said, “the goal now is to expand the Huawei brand to the residential, commercial and industrial segments in the country.”