HRVY and Janette open up the demonstrate with a near-excellent jive

Nicely, it’s been a odd aged Strictly sequence – and in truth, a unfortunate working day of Xmas news for quite a few – but now the choreographic climax is upon us.

Right after a pandemic-truncated 9 weeks of dance techniques and extraordinary dropouts, sparkle and shock eliminations, glitterball glory now beckons. We’ve reached the grand finale of Strictly 2020 and, with 4 contrasting finalists, it’s all to dance for. And if at any time the nation needed some razzle-dazzle distraction, it is really tonight.

If the stars thought that mastering two full figures for the semi-last was rough, it is now three routines apiece – including, of class, the something-goes showdance. Expect lifts, tricks, storytelling and all way of razzle-dazzle in what’s often a collection spotlight.

So who will succeed Kelvin Fletcher as Strictly’s 18th champion? As if more intrigue were being essential, an supplemental sub-plot is that it would be a initially glitterball trophy for a few of their qualified companions – and a document-breaking victory for the fourth.

In a treat-packed finale, Robbie Williams is the musical guest and we’ll also see the Strictly course of 2020 return to the ballroom for just one last spectacular team number. This includes a welcome swansong for the contest’s 1st at any time very same-sex few, Nicola Adams and Katya Jones, who experienced to withdraw final month immediately after Katya tested optimistic for Covid.

It claims to be a interesting and fab-ew-lous grand finale. But will Bill Bailey, HRVY, Maisie Smith or Jamie Laing take the bauble home for Christmas? Approximately time to staaaaart glitterball-lifting…