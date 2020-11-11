Hrithik Roshan shares a gorgeous movie of cousin Pashmina Roshan to want her to her birthday

Last season there have been reports that Hrithik Roshan’s cousin Pashmina Roshan may shortly join the business. The young woman is audio composer Rajesh Roshan’s daughter and it is said she is likely to be released by a major banner. Now Hrithik Roshan formally introduced to his Instagram followers using a beautiful video posted with her.

Pashmina Roshan marks her birthday now and Hrithik determined this could be his very best birthday present to receive her noticed in his feed. The celebrity who otherwise does not place much on social networking, submitted a movie to want his cousin a birthday. From the movie, we find her at an Indian avatar dance to Mohe Rang Can Laal (Bajirao Mastani). The celebrity captioned the film stating,’You’re a STAR my beloved Pashmina. On screen and off ! Happy Birthday into a supply of pure pleasure and bliss! Enjoy you’

The young woman has studied in Barry John’s acting college in Mumbai and featured at the theatre production of The Importance of Being Earnest. Meanwhile, reports are so powerful that Hrithik Roshan may move to Hollywood because of his big break from the West, in which he’ll get to perform with a spy. He could finish shooting Krrish 4 and then leap into Hollywood. Let us wait for a formal statement from the celebrity itself.