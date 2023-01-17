How Wealthy Is Michael Lockwood, Ex-Husband of Late Lisa Marie?

Michael Lockwood came into the world on May 22nd, 1961. He is a musician who hails from the United States and plays the guitar. He has worked along with well-known musicians such as Carly Simon, Fiona Apple, and Bijou Phillips. Lockwood became a member of the band Lions & Ghosts in the year 1985. After the release of their second album in 1989, they decided to call it quits as a band. Later on, he founded the local power pop band Wink under his own name.

Michael Lockwood Career

1979 was the year when Lockwood graduated from Bakersfield High School in California, where he had been attending classes. He has worked along with artists such as Alana Davis, Carly Simon, Bijou Phillips, and Fiona Apple, as well as Michael Penn.

In 1985, Lockwood was also a member of the well-known but unregistered band Lions & Ghosts, which was based in Hollywood.

Following the conclusion of their contract with EMI America Records, they went on to produce their debut album in London. In 1989, following the release of one more album and the replacement of several of the band members, they decided to call it quits.

He, Tony Babylon, Michael Marquesan, and Brian Keats were the original members of the power pop group Wink, which they formed together.

Also Read: Jeanette Lee Net Worth: Black Widow’s Wealth!

Michael Lockwood’s Net Worth?

Michael Lockwood is a well-known American guitarist and record producer who has a net worth of $5 million. Throughout the course of his career, Michael has written a lot of songs that have achieved massive levels of popularity. He is said to be one of the most powerful and influential figures in the music industry, according to the opinions of certain analysts.

Lockwood’s Family and Boost in His Career

Lockwood had a pretty successful music career, but he may be best known to the general public as Lisa Marie Presley’s fourth husband. In 2006, he married Elvis Presley’s only daughter. Before that, he had worked with Lisa Marie as her guitarist and producer.

After Lockwood and Presley had been married for two years, they had twin daughters. Harper and Finley Lockwood came into the world on October 7, 2008. They were Lockwood’s first children. From her marriage to Danny Keough, Presley already had two children: actor Riley Keough and aspiring musician Benjamin Keough, who died in 2020.

The Sun says that Lockwood married celebrity hair and make-up artist Stephanie Hobgood in October 2022. He was given 50/50 custody of the twins he had with Elvis Presley, but after she died, it’s likely that he’ll get full custody.

Lockwood’s Ex-Wife Death News

Lisa Marie Presley was an American singer and songwriter. When they heard about Lisa Marie Presley’s death, her ex-husbands sent their condolences. Three of Presley’s husbands spoke out in public about her death.

Lisa Marie Presley may have died of a heart attack on January 12, 2023. When her mother made a statement that night, she confirmed that she had died. The lawyer for Lockwood said something soon after she died. “Michael had hoped for a quick and complete recovery because her children relied on her.

Also Read: Georgia Holt Net Worth: Her Bank Balance!

Conclusion

Michael Lockwood is a successful musician and producer with a net worth of about $5 million according to numerous online sources. He has been in the music business for a long time, working with many artists and bands and getting good reviews.

He also became known as a talented and versatile musician and producer. He helped many musicians become successful and made a lot of money over the course of his career.