How to Watch 1883: Where to Stream the ‘yellowstone’ Prequel Series

Fans of the blockbuster programme Yellowstone will be looking for a new drama to fill their Sunday nights now that season four has ended. The Dutton world has grown with a brand-new spinoff, 1883, so fans won’t have to go far. The programme, which stars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill and follows the Dutton family as they expand west, tells the genesis tale of the Dutton family.

Sam Elliott is an actor. among other things, is off to a fast start. However, before you can become addicted to this new Taylor Sheridan drama, you must first figure out how to view it!

Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Sam Elliott, Isabel May, LaMonica Garrett, Marc Rissmann, Audie Rick, Eric Nelsen, James Landry Hébert, and Noah Le Gros are among the prominent characters in the film 1883. Guest performers Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Billy Bob Thornton, Graham Greene, Dawn Olivieri, Taylor Sheridan, and Emma Malouff appear in various parts as part of the ensemble group. Tim McGraw and Faith Hill reprise their roles as James and Margaret Dutton, the major characters of 1883 and the first generation of Duttons to migrate to Montana, from the fourth season of Yellowstone. They were the original owners of the land that became the Yellowstone Ranch.

If you’ve previously seen Yellowstone, you’ll be curious to learn more about what happened in 1883. And even if you haven’t seen it, 1883 is still worth seeing because of its star-studded cast and historical events depicted. Here’s a basic rundown on how to watch this show, including how to stream it and where to find it.

1883: How To Watch

The first two episodes of 1883 were broadcast on Paramount Network in a special simulcast event following Yellowstone, making it the most-watched new series launch on cable since 2015. But don’t watch the rest of the 10-episode season on cable: It will only be available on the Paramount+ channel.

On Sundays, new episodes will be accessible on the streaming service. The first three episodes are now available to watch, with the fourth episode premiering on January 9.

Paramount+

There are two options available: the Essential plan, which contains restricted advertisements, costs $4.99 per month. The $9.99 Premium plan provides access to your local CBS station and is ad-free (except on live TV and a select shows). A free 7-day trial is available for both choices. You may binge-watch the season within a 7-day trial if you’re feeling ambitious and timing it perfectly.

Mayor of Kingstown, a Taylor Sheridan drama, and 6666, the anticipated second Yellowstone spinoff, are both available on Paramount+., as well as tens of thousands of more television series and films.

Is 1883 Available to Watch Online?

1883 is a Paramount+ original that is now available to watch on the service. You can easily subscribe to Paramount+ on your smart devices and mobile phones, or you may watch 1883 online using your web browser. For Paramount+, you may choose from a variety of subscription levels. There are two plans available right now: Essential and Premium. Essential is a basic plan with commercials that costs $4.99 per month ($49.99 per year) and gives you access to a variety of free TV, movies, sports, and other content. The Premium plan costs $9.99 per month ($99.99 per year) and provides a free content library with HD material, 4K films, download capabilities, and more options, as well as restricted advertisements (so it’s not completely ad-free).

When Did 1883 Make Its Debut?

On December 19, 2021, 1883 launched on Paramount+ and is now available to watch on the platform.

From outside your nation, how can you watch 1883?

If you’re travelling for work or pleasure and want to watch 1883, you can. Due to inconvenient geographical limitations, you won’t be able to!

Fortunately, there is a simple remedy. No matter where you are, you can watch the brand new 1883 series on Paramount+ by using a VPN. It’s a simple piece of software that alters your IP address, allowing you to watch on-demand material or live TV exactly as you would at home.

In the United States, the Best Method to View 1883 Online Is on Netflix.

Signing up with Paramount+ is the best method to watch 1883 online. The streaming service is one of the more recent additions to everyone’s streaming armoury, but it has titles like 1883, as well as all things Star Trek and the majority of the CBS library. If you have a 4K TV and a 4K streaming device, you can watch 1883 on Paramount+ in both HD and 4K.

If you’ve never used Paramount+ before, you can join up for a seven-day free trial. There are two distinct Paramount+ plans to select from after that. For $5 per month, users may subscribe to the Essential plan, which gives them access to 1883 with less advertising. Alternatively, for $10 per month, users can upgrade to Premium and enjoy an ad-free experience as well as the ability to download the episode to watch offline.

How to Use a Virtual Private Network (VPN)

It’s really simple to use a VPN.

1. Download and install the VPN service of your choosing. The one we suggest is ExpressVPN.

2. Launch the VPN application and select the location of the service you want to use. You should select ‘USA’ for Paramount Plus (or a US city such as New York).

3. Open your browser or device and go to Paramount+ to watch the new season of 1883.

If you can’t get it to work for any reason, remember that ExpressVPN has a 30-day money-back guarantee. You may also use NordVPN, which has a 30-day money-back guarantee.