How to Use Photo Cutout on an iPhone (iOS 16)

This article explains how to utilize the Photo Cutout function of iOS 16 to eliminate backgrounds from people and objects in your photos. You need an iPhone XS/XR or newer and iOS 16 or later to use the feature.

How to Use iPhone Image Cutout

Using photo editing software like Photoshop to remove a person or object from a backdrop image so you may use it in another context used to be a significant challenge. Over the years, those tools have become easier, and today it’s quite simple to accomplish on your phone owing to a feature added to the iPhone in iOS 16. It only a few taps.

To Utilize Photo Cutout to Exclude a Person or Item from Its Backdrop, Follow These Steps:

Tap the image to make it the only one shown on your screen in the Photos app. You can remove a person or object from a picture by tapping and holding the subject. A glowing outline that denotes the perimeter of what will be cropped out of the image surrounds the person or object that the Photos app has spotted. There is a pop-up menu. When an object is selected, you can share it with another app or copy it (for this option, skip to the next step). To add the image to your iPhone’s clipboard, tap Copy. The same method for copying and pasting content can subsequently be used to paste it into another app. To send the cut-out item directly to another app, tap Share. The object can be added to an app by simply tapping it on the sharing sheet that appears.

The cut-out object is now usable—for editing, sending by email or text, and more—with whatever options and capabilities are offered in the app you added it to, whether you copied it or shared it.

Photo Cutout Is Determined by Visual Search

Based on a feature called Visual Lookup that Apple debuted with iOS 15, Photo Cutout was created.

The iPhone’s Visual Lookup feature enables it to recognize things in photos so you may interact with them. Initially, that meant things like making text in a photo copyable or finding a phone number in a picture of a sign and allowing you to call it with a single tap. Yes, that still functions.

For Photo Cutout, Apple expanded those smarts to include the detection of a person or object. The idea is much the same: the iPhone “looks” at a picture, “understands” what’s there, and then lets you interact with those things, in this case, by cutting them out of a background and pasting them into other apps.