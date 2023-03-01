How to Use Android Recovery Mode? Explained in Simple Ways!

This article will show you how to use Android Recovery Mode, including how to enter the mode on a range of different Android devices and the tasks that you are able to conduct when you are in the mode. When you are finished reading this article, you will be able to utilize Android Recovery Mode.

Using Android’s Recovery Mode

Android devices come with a utility called Recovery Mode that enables you to diagnose and resolve a number of issues that cannot be resolved in any other manner. You may factory reset your Android smartphone in this mode as well. When the phone is turned off, a certain set of physical buttons on the device may be pressed to access it, starting the phone in a unique mode.

While the phone is off, press and hold the Power and Volume Down keys simultaneously to enter Android Recovery mode. However, other manufacturers use alternative buttons. Typically, this will launch the bootloader, allowing you to choose Recovery Mode from a menu of options.

Instead of the default Android screen, you are used to using after the reboot, the smartphone loads a very simple text interface. The Recovery Mode screen will normally offer a variety of troubleshooting and repair choices along with basic information about your device and Android version.

Push Volume Down to highlight the next item in the list and Volume Up to highlight the previous item in order to traverse the bootloader and Recovery Mode choices. Once you have highlighted the option you want, hit the Power button to choose it.

Depending on the make and model of your phone, you could see a little bit different options in Recovery Mode, but these are the most typical ones.

You may do the following actions in Android Recovery mode:

Reboot: Your Android smartphone will reboot if you choose this option. It will load the default Android interface after rebooting rather than Recovery Mode. If you mistakenly started Recovery Mode or want to exit it, use this option.

Wipe Cache Partition : You may use this option to delete the cache partition if your phone utilizes one, especially while updating the operating system. This can solve several issues as well as free up storage space.

Reboot to Bootloader : Selecting this option will take you back to the bootloader, the screen from which you chose to launch Recovery Mode. If you accidentally launched Recovery Mode and want a different choice, choose this option.

Enter Fastboot : You won't generally need to utilize this option because it is mostly used by developers. Your phone must be linked to a computer that has the Android software development kit (SDK) installed in order for it to be usable.

Update : Use this option to install an Android update from a connected Computer or an SD card.

: Use this option to install an Android update from a connected Computer or an SD card. Factory Reset: Your phone will be reset to its factory default settings after performing a factory reset, which deletes all of your phone’s data.

Note: Your data and applications will be lost after it is finished, and your phone will still run the version of Android that it shipped with.

Mount: Advanced users can access files that aren't typically accessible by using the mount option.

Advanced users can access files that aren’t typically accessible by using the mount option. Recovery Logs: You may obtain a list of events that occurred while in recovery mode by using the recovery logs. Although the ordinary user is unlikely to find this information valuable, you might be able to share these logs with a specialist to get further help troubleshooting.

Graphic Test: Developers may use this feature to test the phone's graphics processing unit (GPU).

LocateTest: Developers verify their apps' localization and language settings with the locale test.

Repair Apps: If you see the option to "repair applications," you may use it to address issues with select apps.

Power Off: Turn off your phone using this option. You may use the power button to turn it back on after it has been turned off.

How to Enter Android Recovery Mode

With a Pixel phone and any other device that doesn’t have its own unique procedure, use these instructions to access Android Recovery mode:

Shut off your phone. As soon as the bootloader screen shows, press and hold the Power and Volume Up buttons.Note: The phone will reset and load Android properly if you keep the buttons down for too long. In that case, return to step 1 immediately. To choose Recovery Mode, press the Volume buttons. Activate Recovery Mode by pressing the Power button. When “No command” appears, hold down the Power button while tapping Volume Up. The Power button must be released for your phone to enter Recovery Mode.

How to Enter Android Recovery Mode on Samsung Devices

Several Samsung devices employ the following technique in place of the conventional method of entering recovery mode:

Switch off the gadget. Push and hold Power and Volume Up (Samsung S20, Note 20), or Power, Volume Up, and Home/Bixby (S10, Note 10, and older). When you see the Samsung logo, let go of the buttons.

How to Enter Android Recovery Mode on HTC Devices

This technique is used by several Motorola devices to enter recovery mode: