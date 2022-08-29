How to Update Hbomax App on Samsung Tv: How To Download and Update Hbo Max on A Samsung Smart Tv

On May 27, 2020, Warner Media’s new HBO Max streaming service officially debuted worldwide. HBO Max, which will cost the same as a basic HBO plan, or $14.99 per month, has been the target of AT&T’s efforts to get subscribers to switch to it. The most recent streaming service will provide a variety of original series and movies in addition to well-known programs like Friends and The Big Bang Theory. However, a lot of Samsung TV users who have this amazing streaming app subscription are unsure of “how to update HBO Max on Samsung Smart TV.” Here is everything you need to know about it if you have been wondering the same thing.

How Can I Upgrade My Samsung Smart Tv with HBO Max?

The HBO Max app on Samsung Smart TVs might be confusing to update for many customers. However, updating the AT&T streaming app on your Samsung Smart TV is quick and easy. All you have to do is adhere to the instructions provided below.

Update HBO Max on A Samsung Tv: How To

Although downloading the HBO Max app was the first positive step, it’s always crucial to keep your app updated. If you don’t, not only will you be unable to stream material, but you could expose your device to different security threats.

How challenging can it be to update the HBO Max app on your Samsung Smart TV? Here are the steps as we don’t believe they are too difficult:

Tap the Home button on your remote to open the app bar after turning on your TV.

To continue, navigate to the Apps button and tap the corresponding remote control button.

To access the three icons in the upper right area, use the up button on your remote.

Visit the Settings button, which is symbolized by a cog. To access the following menu, press the button.

You may view all the applications you have set up on your Smart TV here, including HBO Max.

To access the “Update All” button at the top of the screen, press the up button once more. The button will be greyed out if none of the apps in your library have any updates available.

Older models let you go to each app individually and update it. In this instance, choose the HBO Max app and look under Update Apps in the menu. Select it, then confirm one again.

On Your Samsung Smart Tv, Enjoy Hbo Max.

Downloading the app just needs to be done once, and then you may enjoy everything HBO Max has to offer on your Samsung smart TV.

Additionally, there is no need for a separate streaming device while using the built-in app.

